Structure and Reactivity of a-Al2O3(0001) Surfaces: How Do Al-I and Gibbsite-like Terminations Interconvert?

  • The alpha-Al2O3(0001) surface has been extensively studied because of its significance in both fundamental research and application. Prior work suggests that in ultra-high-vacuum (UHV), in the absence of water, the so-called Al-I termination is thermodynamically favored, while in ambient, in contact with liquid water, a Gibbsite-like layer is created. While the view of the alpha- Al2O3(0001)/H2O(l) interface appears relatively clear in theory, experimental characterization of this system has resulted in estimates of surface acidity, i.e., isoelectric points, that differ by 4 pH units and surface structure that in some reports has non-hydrogen-bonded surface aluminol (Al-OH) groups and in others does not. In this study, we employed vibrational sum frequency spectroscopy (VSFS) and density functional theory (DFT) simulation to study the surface phonon modes of the differently terminated alpha-Al2O3(0001) surfaces in both UHV and ambient. We find that, on either water dosing of the Al-I in UHV or heat-induced dehydroxylation of theThe alpha-Al2O3(0001) surface has been extensively studied because of its significance in both fundamental research and application. Prior work suggests that in ultra-high-vacuum (UHV), in the absence of water, the so-called Al-I termination is thermodynamically favored, while in ambient, in contact with liquid water, a Gibbsite-like layer is created. While the view of the alpha- Al2O3(0001)/H2O(l) interface appears relatively clear in theory, experimental characterization of this system has resulted in estimates of surface acidity, i.e., isoelectric points, that differ by 4 pH units and surface structure that in some reports has non-hydrogen-bonded surface aluminol (Al-OH) groups and in others does not. In this study, we employed vibrational sum frequency spectroscopy (VSFS) and density functional theory (DFT) simulation to study the surface phonon modes of the differently terminated alpha-Al2O3(0001) surfaces in both UHV and ambient. We find that, on either water dosing of the Al-I in UHV or heat-induced dehydroxylation of the Gibbsite-like in ambient, the surfaces do not interconvert. This observation offers a new explanation for disagreements in prior work on the alpha-Al2O3(0001)/liquid water interface -different preparation methods may create surfaces that do not interconvert-and shows that the surface phonon spectral response offers a novel probe of interfacial hydrogen bonding structure.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yanhua YueORCiDGND, Giacomo MelaniORCiDGND, Harald KirschGND, Alexander PaarmannORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Richard Kramer CampenORCiD, Yujin TongORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.2c03743
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry / publ. weekly by the American Chemical Society. C, Energy, materials, and catalysis
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Volume:126
Issue:31
Number of pages:10
First page:13467
Last Page:13476
Funding institution:Max Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

