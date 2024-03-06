Capturing the self-others dichotomy of social media use
- Focusing on the passive use of Instagram, we apply the affordance perspective to deeply explore its use and use-related outcomes. In the qualitative study, we uncover the affordances of focal social media features. Two distinct groups of affordances (self- and others-oriented) emerge. Following the grounded theory methodology, we develop the affordances-actualizations-outcomes model, explaining how immediate goals associated with features translate into outcomes. In the quantitative study, we test the model by applying structural equation modeling. Our findings confirm that actualizations of self- and others-oriented affordances are associated with distinct outcomes: social connectedness, positive affect, and overall satisfaction with Instagram experience.
