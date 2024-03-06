Schließen

Capturing the self-others dichotomy of social media use

  • Focusing on the passive use of Instagram, we apply the affordance perspective to deeply explore its use and use-related outcomes. In the qualitative study, we uncover the affordances of focal social media features. Two distinct groups of affordances (self- and others-oriented) emerge. Following the grounded theory methodology, we develop the affordances-actualizations-outcomes model, explaining how immediate goals associated with features translate into outcomes. In the quantitative study, we test the model by applying structural equation modeling. Our findings confirm that actualizations of self- and others-oriented affordances are associated with distinct outcomes: social connectedness, positive affect, and overall satisfaction with Instagram experience.

Metadaten
Author details:Margarita GladkayaORCiDGND, Fenne große DetersORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.im.2023.103899
ISSN:0378-7206
ISSN:1872-7530
Title of parent work (English):Information & management : the international journal of information systems applications
Subtitle (English):affordances-actualizations-outcomes model
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/12/02
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:Instagram; actualizations; affordances; features; outcomes; self-thers dichotomy
Volume:61
Issue:1
Article number:103899
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

