Influence of pre-experience on learning, usability and cognitive load in a virtual learning environment

  • Virtual reality can have advantages for education and learning. However, it must be adequately designed so that the learner benefits from the technological possibilities. Understanding the underlying effects of the virtual learning environment and the learner’s prior experience with virtual reality or prior knowledge of the content is necessary to design a proper virtual learning environment. This article presents a pre-study testing the design of a virtual learning environment for engineering vocational training courses. In the pre-study, 12 employees of two companies joined the training course in one of the two degrees of immersion (desktop VR and VR HMD). Quantitative results on learning success, cognitive load, usability, and motivation and qualitative learning process data were presented. The qualitative data assessment shows that overall, the employees were satisfied with the learning environment regardless of the level of immersion and that the participants asked for more guidance and structure accompanying the learningVirtual reality can have advantages for education and learning. However, it must be adequately designed so that the learner benefits from the technological possibilities. Understanding the underlying effects of the virtual learning environment and the learner’s prior experience with virtual reality or prior knowledge of the content is necessary to design a proper virtual learning environment. This article presents a pre-study testing the design of a virtual learning environment for engineering vocational training courses. In the pre-study, 12 employees of two companies joined the training course in one of the two degrees of immersion (desktop VR and VR HMD). Quantitative results on learning success, cognitive load, usability, and motivation and qualitative learning process data were presented. The qualitative data assessment shows that overall, the employees were satisfied with the learning environment regardless of the level of immersion and that the participants asked for more guidance and structure accompanying the learning process. Further research is needed to test for solid group differences.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jana GonnermannORCiDGND, Malte TeichmannORCiDGND
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/amcis2023/sig_ed/sig_ed/25/
Title of parent work (English):Americas conference on information systems
Publisher:AIS
Place of publishing:Atlanta
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/24
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:cognitive load theory; immersion; learner characteristics; virtual learning environments; vocational training
Issue:1871
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

