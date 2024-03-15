A study on Coronin-A and Aip1 function in motility of Dictyostelium discoideum and on Aip1 interchangeability between Dictyostelium discoideum and Arabidopsis thaliana
Studie über die Funktion von Coronin-A und Aip1 bei der Motilität von Dictyostelium discoideum und zur Aip1-Austauschbarkeit zwischen Dictyostelium discoideum und Arabidopsis thaliana
Actin is one of the most highly conserved proteins in eukaryotes and distinct actin-related proteins with ﬁlament-forming properties are even found in prokaryotes. Due to these commonalities, actin-modulating proteins of many species share similar structural properties and proposed functions. The polymerization and depolymerization of actin are critical processes for a cell as they can contribute to shape changes to adapt to its environment and to move and distribute nutrients and cellular components within the cell. However, to what extent functions of actin-binding proteins are conserved between distantly related species, has only been addressed in a few cases. In this work, functions of Coronin-A (CorA) and Actin-interacting protein 1 (Aip1), two proteins involved in actin dynamics, were characterized. In addition, the interchangeability and function of Aip1 were investigated in two phylogenetically distant model organisms. The ﬂowering plant Arabidopsis thaliana (encoding two homologs, AIP1-1 and AIP1-2) and in the amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum (encoding one homolog, DdAip1) were chosen because the functions of their actin cytoskeletons may differ in many aspects. Functional analyses between species were conducted for AIP1 homologs as ﬂowering plants do not harbor a CorA gene. In the ﬁrst part of the study, the effect of four different mutation methods on the function of Coronin-A protein and the resulting phenotype in D. discoideum was revealed in two genetic knockouts, one RNAi knockdown and a sudden loss-of-function mutant created by chemical-induced dislocation (CID). The advantages and disadvantages of the different mutation methods on the motility, appearance and development of the amoebae were investigated, and the results showed that not all observed properties were affected with the same intensity. Remarkably, a new combination of Selection-Linked Integration and CID could be established. In the second and third parts of the thesis, the exchange of Aip1 between plant and amoeba was carried out. For A. thaliana, the two homologs (AIP1-1 and AIP1-2) were analyzed for functionality as well as in D. discoideum. In the Aip1-deﬁcient amoeba, rescue with AIP1-1 was more effective than with AIP1-2. The main results in the plant showed that in the aip1-2 mutant background, reintroduced AIP1-2 displayed the most efﬁcient rescue and A. thaliana AIP1-1 rescued better than DdAip1. The choice of the tagging site was important for the function of Aip1 as steric hindrance is a problem. The DdAip1 was less effective when tagged at the C-terminus, while the plant AIP1s showed mixed results depending on the tag position. In conclusion, the foreign proteins partially rescued phenotypes of mutant plants and mutant amoebae, despite the organisms only being very distantly related in evolutionary terms.
Actin ist eines der am stärksten konservierten Proteine in Eukaryoten und sogar Prokaryoten weisen Aktin-ähnliche Proteine mit ﬁlamentbildenden Eigenschaften auf. Aufgrund dieser Gemeinsamkeiten teilen Aktin-modulierte Proteine vieler Arten ähnliche strukturelle Eigenschaften und vermutlich auch Funktionen. Die Polymerisierung und Depolymerisation von Aktin sind kritische Prozesse für eine Zelle, da sie zu Zellformänderungen beitragen können, um sich an die Umgebung anzupassen und Nährstoffe sowie zelluläre Komponenten innerhalb der Zelle zu bewegen und zu verteilen. Inwieweit die Funktionen von Aktin-bindenden Proteinen zwischen entfernt verwandten Arten funktionell konserviert sind, wurde jedoch nur in wenigen Fällen untersucht. In dieser Arbeit wurden Funktionen von Coronin-A (CorA) und Actin-interagierendem Protein 1 (AIP1), zweier an der Aktindynamik beteiligter Proteine, charakterisiert. Darüber hinaus wurde die Austauschbarkeit und Funktion von AIP1 in zwei phylogenetisch entfernten Modellorganismen untersucht. Die Blütenpﬂanze Arabidopsis thaliana (kodiert für zwei Homologe: AIP1-1 und AIP1-2) und die Amöbe Dictyostelium discoideum (kodiert für ein Homolog: DdAip1) wurden ausgewählt, weil die Funktionen ihrer Aktin-Zytoskelette in mehreren Aspekten verschieden sein könnten. Funktionelle Analysen zwischen Arten wurden für AIP1-Homologe durchgeführt, da Blütenpﬂanzen kein CorA Gen tragen. Im ersten Teil der Arbeit wurde die Wirkung von vier verschiedenen Mutationsmethoden auf die Funktion des CorA-Proteins und des resultierenden Phänotyps in D. discoideum in zwei genetischen Knockouts, einem RNAi Knockdown und einem durch chemisch induzierte Delokalisierung (CID) erzeugten Mutanten geprüft. Die Vor- und Nachteile der Methoden zur Motilität, des Aussehens und der Entwicklung der Amöben wurden untersucht. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass nicht alle beobachteten Eigenschaften mit der gleichen Intensität beeinﬂusst wurden. Hierbei wurde eine neue Methodenkombination aus selektionsgebundener Integration und CID etabliert. Im zweiten und im dritten Teil der Arbeit wurde der Austausch von AIP1 zwischen Pﬂanze und Amöben durchgeführt. Die zwei A. thaliana-Homologe AIP1-1 und AIP1-2 wurden auf Funktionalität in D. discoideum geprüft. In Aip1-deﬁzienten Amöben war die Rettung mit AIP1-1 effektiver als bei AIP1-2. Die Hauptergebnisse der Arbeit wiesen darauf hin, dass AIP1-2 im aip1.2-1 act7 Mutantenhintergrund die efﬁzienteste Rettung zeigte, während A. thaliana AIP1-1 efﬁzienter rettete als DdAip1. Die Auswahl der Tagging-Site war für die AIP1-Funktion bedeutend, da sterische Hinderung eine Rolle spielen könnte. DdAip1 war weniger effektiv, wenn es am C-Terminus fusioniert war, während die Proteinfusionen der A. thaliana AIP1s je nach Position der „tags" unterschiedliche Ergebnisse zeigten. Zusammenfassend retteten die fremden Proteine teilweise Phänotypen von mutierten Pﬂanzen und mutierten Amöben, obwohl die Organismen evolutionär weit entfernt verwandt sind.
|Author details:
|Maike Birgit StangeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-628569
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62856
|Reviewer(s):
|Carsten Beta, Markus GrebeORCiDGND, Martin HülskampORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Carsten Beta, Markus Grebe
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/02/26
|Release date:
|2024/03/15
|Tag:
|Aktin; Austausch zwischen zwei Spezies; Pflanzenwachstum; Selection-Linked Integration; Zellmotilität; chemisch-induzierte Dislokation
actin; cell motility; chemically induced dislocation; interspecies interchange; plant growth; selection-linked integration
|Number of pages:
|xiv, 168
