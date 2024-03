The thesis "The fight against transnational crime in the context of fragile statehood" addresses the phenomenon of transnational organized crime actors who benefit from the fact that some internationally recognized governments exercise insufficient control over parts of their territory. It examines why the legal framework created by the international community to combat transnational crime phenomena in the context of these fragile states does not or only insufficiently contribute to combating the crime phenomena. After first defining what is meant by the term transnational crime in the context of this analysis, the international legal framework for combating transnational crime is described on the basis of five selected examples of transnational crime phenomena. The following chapter examines the question of why this legal framework created by the international community makes little contribution to effectively countering such criminal phenomena, especially in fragile states. It is determined that the genesis of the international

The thesis "The fight against transnational crime in the context of fragile statehood" addresses the phenomenon of transnational organized crime actors who benefit from the fact that some internationally recognized governments exercise insufficient control over parts of their territory. It examines why the legal framework created by the international community to combat transnational crime phenomena in the context of these fragile states does not or only insufficiently contribute to combating the crime phenomena. After first defining what is meant by the term transnational crime in the context of this analysis, the international legal framework for combating transnational crime is described on the basis of five selected examples of transnational crime phenomena. The following chapter examines the question of why this legal framework created by the international community makes little contribution to effectively countering such criminal phenomena, especially in fragile states. It is determined that the genesis of the international legal framework leads to a legitimacy deficit of the same. Furthermore, the inadequate consideration of the specific circumstances found in many fragile states has a negative impact on the effectiveness of the international legal framework. It is then explained that different levels of human rights protection standards can lead to norm conflicts in international cooperation between states, particularly in the context of international legal assistance. Since fragile states are frequently characterized by a deficient human rights record, this can pose challenges for consolidated states in their cooperation with fragile states. It is also shown that extraterritorial jurisdiction and thus the criminal prosecution of transnational offenses by third countries is accompanied by legal and practical problems. Against this background, the final chapter of the thesis examines the question of whether an alternative criminal prosecution mechanism should not be created for the purpose of prosecuting transnational criminal phenomena committed out of fragile states and how such an alternative criminal prosecution mechanism could be organized.

…