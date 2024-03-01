Schließen

Effects of exposing renewables to the market

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc André MelligerORCiD
Subtitle (English):Analysing the design of support policies and the coordination of their changes from investor, system, and policy perspectives in EU member states
Reviewer(s):Fabian SchuppertORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Johan Lilliestam, Emile Chappin
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2023/12/15
Release date:2024/03/01
Number of pages:xi, 139
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.