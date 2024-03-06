Developmental stage-specific metabolite signatures in Arabidopsis thaliana under optimal and mild nitrogen limitation

Metabolites influence flowering time, and thus are among the major determinants of yield. Despite the reported role of trehalose 6-phosphate and nitrate signaling on the transition from the vegetative to the reproductive phase, little is known about other metabolites contributing and responding to developmental phase changes. To increase our understanding which metabolic traits change throughout development in Arabidopsis thaliana and to identify metabolic markers for the vegetative and reproductive phases, especially among individual amino acids (AA), we profiled metabolites of plants grown in optimal (ON) and limited nitrogen (N) (LN) conditions, the latter providing a mild but consistent limitation of N. We found that although LN plants adapt their growth to a decreased level of N, their metabolite profiles are strongly distinct from ON plant profiles, with N as the driving factor for the observed differences. We demonstrate that the vegetative and the reproductive phase are not only marked by growth parameters such as biomass and

Metabolites influence flowering time, and thus are among the major determinants of yield. Despite the reported role of trehalose 6-phosphate and nitrate signaling on the transition from the vegetative to the reproductive phase, little is known about other metabolites contributing and responding to developmental phase changes. To increase our understanding which metabolic traits change throughout development in Arabidopsis thaliana and to identify metabolic markers for the vegetative and reproductive phases, especially among individual amino acids (AA), we profiled metabolites of plants grown in optimal (ON) and limited nitrogen (N) (LN) conditions, the latter providing a mild but consistent limitation of N. We found that although LN plants adapt their growth to a decreased level of N, their metabolite profiles are strongly distinct from ON plant profiles, with N as the driving factor for the observed differences. We demonstrate that the vegetative and the reproductive phase are not only marked by growth parameters such as biomass and rosette area, but also by specific metabolite signatures including specific single AA. In summary, we identified N-dependent and -independent indicators manifesting developmental stages, indicating that the plant's metabolic status also reports on the developmental phases.

…