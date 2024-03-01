Schließen

Azidosphinganine enables metabolic labeling and detection of sphingolipid de novo synthesis

  • Here were report the combination of biocompatible click chemistry of omega-azidosphinganine with fluorescence microscopy and mass spectrometry as a powerful tool to elaborate the sphingolipid metabolism. The azide probe was efficiently synthesized over 13 steps starting from l-serine in an overall yield of 20% and was used for live-cell fluorescence imaging of the endoplasmic reticulum in living cells by bioorthogonal click reaction with a DBCO-labeled fluorophore revealing that the incorporated analogue is mainly localized in the endoplasmic membrane like the endogenous species. A LC-MS(/MS)-based microsomal in vitro assay confirmed that omega-azidosphinganine mimics the natural species enabling the identification and analysis of metabolic breakdown products of sphinganine as a key starting intermediate in the complex sphingolipid biosynthetic pathways. Furthermore, the sphinganine-fluorophore conjugate after click reaction was enzymatically tolerated to form its dihydroceramide and ceramide metabolites. Thus, omega-azidosphinganineHere were report the combination of biocompatible click chemistry of omega-azidosphinganine with fluorescence microscopy and mass spectrometry as a powerful tool to elaborate the sphingolipid metabolism. The azide probe was efficiently synthesized over 13 steps starting from l-serine in an overall yield of 20% and was used for live-cell fluorescence imaging of the endoplasmic reticulum in living cells by bioorthogonal click reaction with a DBCO-labeled fluorophore revealing that the incorporated analogue is mainly localized in the endoplasmic membrane like the endogenous species. A LC-MS(/MS)-based microsomal in vitro assay confirmed that omega-azidosphinganine mimics the natural species enabling the identification and analysis of metabolic breakdown products of sphinganine as a key starting intermediate in the complex sphingolipid biosynthetic pathways. Furthermore, the sphinganine-fluorophore conjugate after click reaction was enzymatically tolerated to form its dihydroceramide and ceramide metabolites. Thus, omega-azidosphinganine represents a useful biofunctional tool for metabolic investigations both by in vivo fluorescence imaging of the sphingolipid subcellular localization in the ER and by in vitro high-resolution mass spectrometry analysis. This should reveal novel insights of the molecular mechanisms sphingolipids and their processing enzymes have e.g. in infection.show moreshow less

Author details:Julian FinkGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Jan SchlegelORCiDGND, Philipp Stenzel, Dominik WiggerGND, Markus SauerORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Jürgen SeibelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d0ob02592e
ISSN:1477-0520
ISSN:1477-0539
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33496698
Title of parent work (English):Organic & biomolecular chemistry : an international journal of synthetic, physical and biomolecular organic chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/01
Volume:19
Issue:10
Number of pages:11
First page:2203
Last Page:2212
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [RU 2123, RTG 2581]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

