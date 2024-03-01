Schließen

Assessing individualized instruction in the classroom

  In this article, we address the measurement of individualized instruction in the context of regular classroom instruction. Our study assessed instructional practices geared towards individualization in German third grade reading lessons by combining self-report data from 621 students, from their teachers (n = 57), and live obser-vations. We then investigated the reliability of these different approaches to measuring individualization as well as the agreement between them. All three approaches yielded reliable indicators of individualized practices, but not all of them corresponded with each other. We found considerable agreement between students and observers, but neither agreed with teachers' self-reports. Upon closer examination, we found that students' ratings only correlated with teacher ratings that were provided close to the timepoint of interest. This correlation increased when teacher measures were corrected for response tendencies. We conclude with some recommendations for future studies that aim to measure individualized instruction in the classroom.

Metadaten
Author details:Leonard TetzlaffORCiDGND, Ulrike HartmannORCiDGND, Hanna DumontORCiDGND, Garvin BrodORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.learninstruc.2022.101655
ISSN:0959-4752
ISSN:1873-3263
Title of parent work (English):Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction (EARLI)
Subtitle (English):comparing teacher, student, and observer perspectives
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/01
Tag:Adaptive teaching;; Classroom research; Differentiation; Individualization; Individualized instruction; Instructional quality; Learning; Live observations; Personalization; environments
Volume:82
Article number:101655
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Stiftung Mercator GmbH [11-111-06]; Jacobs Foundation Research; Fellowship
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

