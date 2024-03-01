Synchronization regimes in an ensemble of phase oscillators coupled through a diffusion field
- We consider an ensemble of identical phase oscillators coupled through a common diffusion field. Using the Ott-Antonsen reduction, we develop dynamical equations for the complex local order parameter and the mean field. The regions of the existence and stability are determined for the totally synchronous, partially synchronous, and asynchronous spatially homogeneous states. A procedure of searching for inhomogeneous states as periodic trajectories of an auxiliary system of the ordinary differential equations is demonstrated. A scenario of emergence of chimera structures from homogeneous synchronous solutions is described.
|Dmitry BolotovORCiD, Maxim I. BolotovORCiD, Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory V. OsipovORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11141-022-10173-4
|0033-8443
|1573-9120
|Radiophysics and quantum electronics
|Springer
|New York
|Article
|English
|2022/07/14
|2022
|2024/03/01
|64
|10
|17
|709
|725
|Russian Science Foundation [17-12-01534]; Ministry of Science and Higher; Education of the Russian Federation [0729-2021-013, BK-P/23]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert