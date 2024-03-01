Schließen

The interaction between metabolic rate, habitat choice, and resource use in a polymorphic freshwater species

  Resource polymorphism is common across taxa and can result in alternate ecotypes with specific morphologies, feeding modes, and behaviors that increase performance in a specific habitat. This can result in high intraspecific variation in the expression of specific traits and the extent to which these traits are correlated within a single population. Although metabolic rate influences resource acquisition and the overall pace of life of individuals it is not clear how metabolic rate interacts with the larger suite of traits to ultimately determine individual fitness. We examined the relationship between metabolic rates and the major differences (habitat use, morphology, and resource use) between littoral and pelagic ecotypes of European perch (Perca fluviatilis) from a single lake in Central Sweden. Standard metabolic rate (SMR) was significantly higher in pelagic perch but did not correlate with resource use or morphology. Maximum metabolic rate (MMR) was not correlated with any of our explanatory variables or with SMR. Aerobic scope (AS) showed the same pattern as SMR, differing across habitats, but contrary to expectations, was lower in pelagic perch. This study helps to establish a framework for future experiments further exploring the drivers of intraspecific differences in metabolism. In addition, since metabolic rates scale with temperature and determine predator energy requirements, our observed differences in SMR across habitats will help determine ecotype-specific vulnerabilities to climate change and differences in top-down predation pressure across habitats.

Author details:Matilda L. AnderssonORCiD, Kristin Inga ScharnweberORCiDGND, Peter EklövORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ece3.9129
ISSN:2045-7758
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35923943
Title of parent work (English):Ecology and evolution
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/01
Tag:Perca; fluviatilis; intraspecific variation; metabolic rate; morphometrics; plasticity; resource use; respirometry; stable isotopes
Volume:12
Issue:8
Article number:e9129
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Malmenska studiestiftelsen; Svenska Forskningsradet Formas; [942-2015-365]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

