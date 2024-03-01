Schließen

Reaction behaviour of peptide-based single thiol-thioesters exchange reaction substrate in the presence of externally added thiols

  • Identification of patterns in chemical reaction pathways aids in the effective design of molecules for specific applications. Here, we report on model reactions with a water-soluble single thiol-thioester exchange (TTE) reaction substrate, which was designed taking in view biological and medical applications. This substrate consists of the thio-depsipeptide, Ac-Pro-Leu-Gly-SLeu-Leu-Gly-NEtSH (TDP) and does not yield foul-smelling thiol exchange products when compared with aromatic thiol containing single TTE substrates. TDP generates an alpha,omega-dithiol crosslinker in situ in a 'pseudo intramolecular' TTE. Competitive intermolecular TTE of TDP with externally added "basic" thiols increased the crosslinker concentration whilst "acidic" thiols decreased its concentration. TDP could potentially enable in situ bioconjugation and crosslinking applications.

Author details:Makafui Y. FolikumahORCiDGND, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00041-z
ISSN:2159-6859
ISSN:2159-6867
Title of parent work (English):MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/01
Tag:(NMR); Biomaterials; Biomimetic; Mass spectrometry; Nuclear magnetic resonance
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:9
First page:402
Last Page:410
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Helmholtz Association through Helmholtz Graduate School of Macromolecular Bioscience (MacroBio) [VH-GS-503]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

