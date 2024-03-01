Schließen

Voltammetry and single-molecule in situ scanning tunnelling microscopy of the redox metalloenzyme human sulfite oxidase

  • Human sulfite oxidase (hSO) is a homodimeric two-domain enzyme central in the biological sulfur cycle. A pyranopterin molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is the catalytic site and a heme b(5) group located in the N-terminal domain. The two domains are connected by a flexible linker region. Electrons produced at the Moco in sulfite oxidation, are relayed via heme b(5) to electron acceptors or an electrode surface. Inter-domain conformational changes between an open and a closed enzyme conformation, allowing "gated" electron transfer has been suggested. We first recorded cyclic voltammetry (CV) of hSO on single-crystal Au(111)-electrode surfaces modified by self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) both of a short rigid thiol, cysteamine and of a longer structurally flexible thiol, omega-amino-octanethiol (AOT). hSO on cysteamine SAMs displays a well-defined pair of voltammetric peaks around -0.207 V vs. SCE in the absence of sulfite substrate, but no electrocatalysis. hSO on AOT SAMs displays well-defined electrocatalysis, but only "fair" qualityHuman sulfite oxidase (hSO) is a homodimeric two-domain enzyme central in the biological sulfur cycle. A pyranopterin molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is the catalytic site and a heme b(5) group located in the N-terminal domain. The two domains are connected by a flexible linker region. Electrons produced at the Moco in sulfite oxidation, are relayed via heme b(5) to electron acceptors or an electrode surface. Inter-domain conformational changes between an open and a closed enzyme conformation, allowing "gated" electron transfer has been suggested. We first recorded cyclic voltammetry (CV) of hSO on single-crystal Au(111)-electrode surfaces modified by self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) both of a short rigid thiol, cysteamine and of a longer structurally flexible thiol, omega-amino-octanethiol (AOT). hSO on cysteamine SAMs displays a well-defined pair of voltammetric peaks around -0.207 V vs. SCE in the absence of sulfite substrate, but no electrocatalysis. hSO on AOT SAMs displays well-defined electrocatalysis, but only "fair" quality voltammetry in the absence of sulfite. We recorded next in situ scanning tunnelling spectroscopy (STS) of hSO on AOT modified Au(111)-electrodes, disclosing, a 2-5 % surface coverage of strong molecular scale contrasts, assigned to single hSO molecules, notably with no contrast difference in the absence and presence of sulfite. In situ STS corroborated this observation with a sigmoidal tunnelling current/overpotential correlation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jiawei Yan, Emil Egede Frøkjær, Christian EngelbrektORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Jens UlstrupORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Xinxin XiaoORCiD, Jingdong ZhangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/celc.202001258
ISSN:2196-0216
Title of parent work (English):ChemElectroChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/01
Tag:cyclic voltammetry; human sulfite oxidase; in  situ scanning; self-assembled molecular monolayers; single-crystal gold electrodes; tunnelling spectroscopy
Volume:8
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
First page:164
Last Page:171
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.