At the experimental limit of the NMR conformational analysis
- The low temperature (95 K) NMR study of 1-Ph-1-t-Bu-silacyclohexane (1) showed the conformational equilibrium to be extremely one-sided toward thePh(ax),t-Bueq conformer. The barrier to interconversion has been measured (4.2-4.6 kcal/mol) and the conformational equilibrium [Delta nu = 1990.64 ppm (Si-29), 618.9 ppm (C-13), 1-Ph-ax:1-Pheq = (95.6-96.6%):(3.4-4.4%), K = 25 +/- 3, Delta G degrees = -RT ln K = 0.58-0.63 kcal/mol] analyzed. The assignment and quantification of the NMR signals is supported by MP2 and DFT calculations.
|Author details:
|Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Matthias HeydenreichORCiDGND, Bagrat A. ShainyanORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.orglett.0c03878
|ISSN:
|1523-7060
|ISSN:
|1523-7052
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33378211
|Title of parent work (English):
|Organic letters
|Subtitle (English):
|Si-29 and C-13 NMR study of the conformational equilibrium of 1-phenyl-1-tert-butylsilacyclohexane
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/30
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/03/01
|Volume:
|23
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|405
|Last Page:
|409
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert