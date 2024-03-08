Towards responsible augmentation
- Artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies can increasingly perform knowledge work tasks, such as medical diagnosis. Thereby, it is expected that humans will not be replaced by AI but work closely with AI-based technology (“augmentation”). Augmentation has ethical implications for humans (e.g., impact on autonomy, opportunities to flourish through work), thus, developers and managers of AI-based technology have a responsibility to anticipate and mitigate risks to human workers. However, doing so can be difficult as AI encompasses a wide range of technologies, some of which enable fundamentally new forms of interaction. In this research-in-progress paper, we propose the development of a taxonomy to categorize unique characteristics of AI-based technology that influence the interaction and have ethical implications for human workers. The completed taxonomy will support researchers in forming cumulative knowledge on the ethical implications of augmentation and assist practitioners in the ethical design and management of AI-basedArtificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies can increasingly perform knowledge work tasks, such as medical diagnosis. Thereby, it is expected that humans will not be replaced by AI but work closely with AI-based technology (“augmentation”). Augmentation has ethical implications for humans (e.g., impact on autonomy, opportunities to flourish through work), thus, developers and managers of AI-based technology have a responsibility to anticipate and mitigate risks to human workers. However, doing so can be difficult as AI encompasses a wide range of technologies, some of which enable fundamentally new forms of interaction. In this research-in-progress paper, we propose the development of a taxonomy to categorize unique characteristics of AI-based technology that influence the interaction and have ethical implications for human workers. The completed taxonomy will support researchers in forming cumulative knowledge on the ethical implications of augmentation and assist practitioners in the ethical design and management of AI-based technology in knowledge work.…
|identifying characteristics of AI-based technology with ethical implications for knowledge workers
|artificial intelligence; augmentation; ethics; human-AI interaction; taxonomy
