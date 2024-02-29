Wick, K, Kriemler, S, and Granacher, U. Effects of a strength-dominated exercise program on physical fitness and cognitive performance in preschool children. J Strength Cond Res 35(4): 983-990, 2021-Childhood is characterized by high neuroplasticity that affords qualitative rather than quantitative components of physical activity to maximize the potential to sufficiently develop motor skills and foster long-term engagement in regular physical activity. This study examined the effects of an integrative strength-dominated exercise program on measures of physical fitness and cognitive performance in preschool children. Children aged 4-6 years from 3 kindergartens were randomized into an intervention (INT) group (n = 32) or a control group (n = 22). The 10-week intervention period was conducted 3 times per week (each session lasted 30 minutes) and included exercises for the promotion of muscle strength and power, coordination, and balance. Pre and post training, tests were conducted for the assessment of muscle strength (i.e., handgrip

Wick, K, Kriemler, S, and Granacher, U. Effects of a strength-dominated exercise program on physical fitness and cognitive performance in preschool children. J Strength Cond Res 35(4): 983-990, 2021-Childhood is characterized by high neuroplasticity that affords qualitative rather than quantitative components of physical activity to maximize the potential to sufficiently develop motor skills and foster long-term engagement in regular physical activity. This study examined the effects of an integrative strength-dominated exercise program on measures of physical fitness and cognitive performance in preschool children. Children aged 4-6 years from 3 kindergartens were randomized into an intervention (INT) group (n = 32) or a control group (n = 22). The 10-week intervention period was conducted 3 times per week (each session lasted 30 minutes) and included exercises for the promotion of muscle strength and power, coordination, and balance. Pre and post training, tests were conducted for the assessment of muscle strength (i.e., handgrip strength), muscle power (i.e., standing long jump), balance (i.e., timed single-leg stand), coordination (hopping on right/left leg), and attentional span (i.e., "Konzentrations-Handlungsverfahren fur Vorschulkinder" [concentration-action procedure for preschoolers]). Results from 2 x 2 repeated-measures analysis of covariance revealed a significant (p <= 0.05) and near significant (p = 0.051) group x time interaction for the standing long jump test and the Konzentrations-Handlungsverfahren. Post hoc tests showed significant pre-post changes for the INT (p < 0.001; d = 1.53) but not the CON (p = 0.72; d = 0.83). Our results indicate that a 10-week strength-dominated exercise program increased jump performance with a concomitant trend toward improvements in attentional capacity of preschool children. Thus, we recommend implementing this type of exercise program for preschoolers.

