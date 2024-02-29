Schließen

Seamless conceptual modeling of processes with transactional and analytical data

  • In the field of Business Process Management (BPM), modeling business processes and related data is a critical issue since process activities need to manage data stored in databases. The connection between processes and data is usually handled at the implementation level, even if modeling both processes and data at the conceptual level should help designers in improving business process models and identifying requirements for implementation. Especially in data -and decision-intensive contexts, business process activities need to access data stored both in databases and data warehouses. In this paper, we complete our approach for defining a novel conceptual view that bridges process activities and data. The proposed approach allows the designer to model the connection between business processes and database models and define the operations to perform, providing interesting insights on the overall connected perspective and hints for identifying activities that are crucial for decision support.

Author details:Carlo CombiORCiDGND, Barbara OliboniORCiD, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND, Francesca ZerbatoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.datak.2021.101895
ISSN:0169-023X
ISSN:1872-6933
Title of parent work (English):Data & knowledge engineering
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/29
Tag:BPMN; Business process modeling; Conceptual modeling; Data modeling; Data warehouse; Decision support
Volume:134
Article number:101895
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

