Mobile app requirements for patients with rare liver diseases
- Background: More patient data are needed to improve research on rare liver diseases. Mobile health apps enable an exhaustive data collection. Therefore, the European Reference Network on Hepatological diseases (ERN RARE-LIVER) intends to implement an app for patients with rare liver diseases communicating with a patient registry, but little is known about which features patients and their healthcare providers regard as being useful. Aims: This study aimed to investigate how an app for rare liver diseases would be accepted, and to find out which features are considered useful. Methods: An anonymous survey was conducted on adult patients with rare liver diseases at a single academic, tertiary care outpatient-service. Additionally, medical experts of the ERN working group on autoimmune hepatitis were invited to participate in an online survey. Results: In total, the responses from 100 patients with autoimmune (n = 90) or other rare (n = 10) liver diseases and 32 experts were analyzed. Patients were convinced to use aBackground: More patient data are needed to improve research on rare liver diseases. Mobile health apps enable an exhaustive data collection. Therefore, the European Reference Network on Hepatological diseases (ERN RARE-LIVER) intends to implement an app for patients with rare liver diseases communicating with a patient registry, but little is known about which features patients and their healthcare providers regard as being useful. Aims: This study aimed to investigate how an app for rare liver diseases would be accepted, and to find out which features are considered useful. Methods: An anonymous survey was conducted on adult patients with rare liver diseases at a single academic, tertiary care outpatient-service. Additionally, medical experts of the ERN working group on autoimmune hepatitis were invited to participate in an online survey. Results: In total, the responses from 100 patients with autoimmune (n = 90) or other rare (n = 10) liver diseases and 32 experts were analyzed. Patients were convinced to use a disease specific app (80%) and expected some benefit to their health (78%) but responses differed signifi-cantly between younger and older patients (93% vs. 62%, p < 0.001; 88% vs. 64%, p < 0.01). Comparing patients' and experts' feedback, patients more often expected a simplified healthcare pathway (e.g. 89% vs. 59% (p < 0.001) wanted access to one's own medical records), while healthcare providers saw the benefit mainly in improving compliance and treatment outcome (e.g. 93% vs. 31% (p < 0.001) and 70% vs. 21% (p < 0.001) expected the app to reduce mistakes in taking medication and improve quality of life, respectively).…
|Author details:
|Ferenc Darius RütherORCiDGND, Marcial SebodeORCiDGND, Ansgar W. LohseORCiDGND, Sarah WernickeORCiD, Erwin BöttingerGND, Christian Casar, Felix Braun, Christoph SchrammORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinre.2021.101760
|ISSN:
|2210-7401
|ISSN:
|2210-741X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34325014
|Title of parent work (English):
|Clinics and research in hepatology and gastroenterology
|Subtitle (English):
|a single center survey for the ERN RARE-LIVER
|Publisher:
|Elsevier Masson
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/07/27
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/02/29
|Tag:
|Autoimmune; European reference networks; Mobile applications; Patient; Primary biliary cholangitis; Primary sclerosing cholangitis; hepatitis; reported out-come measures
|Volume:
|45
|Issue:
|6
|Article number:
|101760
|Number of pages:
|10
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert