Schließen

A case for object capabilities as the foundation of a distributed environmental model and simulation infrastructure

  • With the advent of increasingly powerful computational architectures, scientists use these possibilities to create simulations of ever-increasing size and complexity. Large-scale simulations of environmental systems require huge amounts of resources. Managing these in an operational way becomes increasingly complex and difficult to handle for individual scientists. State-of-the-art simulation infrastructures usually provide the necessary re-sources in a centralised setup, which often results in an all-or-nothing choice for the user. Here, we outline an alternative approach to handling this complexity, while rendering the use of high-performance hardware and large datasets still possible. It retains a number of desirable properties: (i) a decentralised structure, (ii) easy sharing of resources to promote collaboration and (iii) secure access to everything, including natural delegation of authority across levels and system boundaries. We show that the object capability paradigm will cover these issues, and present the first stepsWith the advent of increasingly powerful computational architectures, scientists use these possibilities to create simulations of ever-increasing size and complexity. Large-scale simulations of environmental systems require huge amounts of resources. Managing these in an operational way becomes increasingly complex and difficult to handle for individual scientists. State-of-the-art simulation infrastructures usually provide the necessary re-sources in a centralised setup, which often results in an all-or-nothing choice for the user. Here, we outline an alternative approach to handling this complexity, while rendering the use of high-performance hardware and large datasets still possible. It retains a number of desirable properties: (i) a decentralised structure, (ii) easy sharing of resources to promote collaboration and (iii) secure access to everything, including natural delegation of authority across levels and system boundaries. We show that the object capability paradigm will cover these issues, and present the first steps towards developing a simulation infrastructure based on these principles.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael Berg-MohnickeORCiD, Claas NendelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envsoft.2022.105471
ISSN:1364-8152
ISSN:1873-6726
Title of parent work (English):Environmental modelling & software with environment data news
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/28
Tag:Cap'n proto; Co -development; Communication; Object capability; Scientific collaboration; protocol
Volume:156
Article number:105471
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.