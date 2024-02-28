Metadaten
|Author details:
|Felix BrünkerORCiDGND, Julian MarxORCiD, Milad MirbabaieORCiDGND, Stefan StieglitzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/02683962231219516
|ISSN:
|0268-3962
|ISSN:
|1466-4437
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of information technology
|Subtitle (English):
|unpacking identity change mechanisms in remote-first organisations
|Publisher:
|Sage Publishing
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/23
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/02/28
|Tag:
|digital transformation; digital workplace transformation; identity theory; remote-first
|Number of pages:
|19
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen / 070 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International