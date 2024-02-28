Schließen

Semantik der Textgestalt

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas DegenORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-8253-4976-9
ISSN:2698-7201
Title of parent work (German):Celan-Perspektiven 2022
Subtitle (German):Paul Celans „Psalm“ im Verhältnis zu Rainer Maria Rilke und Alexandru Philippide
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Winter
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/28
Number of pages:22
First page:73
Last Page:94
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.