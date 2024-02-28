Semantik der Textgestalt
|Author details:
|Andreas DegenORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-8253-4976-9
|ISSN:
|2698-7201
|Title of parent work (German):
|Celan-Perspektiven 2022
|Subtitle (German):
|Paul Celans „Psalm“ im Verhältnis zu Rainer Maria Rilke und Alexandru Philippide
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Winter
|Place of publishing:
|Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/02/28
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|73
|Last Page:
|94
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur