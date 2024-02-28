Schließen

Mechanistic studies on the adverse effects of manganese overexposure in differentiated LUHMES cells

  • Manganese (Mn) is an essential trace element, but overexposure is associated with toxicity and neurological dysfunction. Accumulation of Mn can be observed in dopamine-rich regions of the brain in vivo and Mn-induced oxidative stress has been discussed extensively. Nevertheless, Mn-induced DNA damage, adverse effects of DNA repair, and possible resulting consequences for the neurite network are not yet characterized. For this, LUHMES cells were used, as they differentiate into dopaminergic-like neurons and form extensive neurite networks. Experiments were conducted to analyze Mn bioavailability and cytotoxicity of MnCl2, indicating a dose-dependent uptake and substantial cytotoxic effects. DNA damage, analyzed by means of 8-oxo-7,8-dihydro-2'-guanine (8oxodG) and single DNA strand break formation, showed significant dose- and time-dependent increase of DNA damage upon 48 h Mn exposure. Furthermore, the DNA damage response was increased which was assessed by analytical quantification of poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation (PARylation). GeneManganese (Mn) is an essential trace element, but overexposure is associated with toxicity and neurological dysfunction. Accumulation of Mn can be observed in dopamine-rich regions of the brain in vivo and Mn-induced oxidative stress has been discussed extensively. Nevertheless, Mn-induced DNA damage, adverse effects of DNA repair, and possible resulting consequences for the neurite network are not yet characterized. For this, LUHMES cells were used, as they differentiate into dopaminergic-like neurons and form extensive neurite networks. Experiments were conducted to analyze Mn bioavailability and cytotoxicity of MnCl2, indicating a dose-dependent uptake and substantial cytotoxic effects. DNA damage, analyzed by means of 8-oxo-7,8-dihydro-2'-guanine (8oxodG) and single DNA strand break formation, showed significant dose- and time-dependent increase of DNA damage upon 48 h Mn exposure. Furthermore, the DNA damage response was increased which was assessed by analytical quantification of poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation (PARylation). Gene expression of the respective DNA repair genes was not significantly affected. Degradation of the neuronal network is significantly altered by 48 h Mn exposure. Altogether, this study contributes to the characterization of Mn-induced neurotoxicity, by analyzing the adverse effects of Mn on genome integrity in dopaminergic-like neurons and respective outcomes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Merle Marie NicolaiORCiDGND, Barbara WittORCiDGND, Sharleen FrieseORCiD, Vivien MichaelisORCiDGND, Lisa Hölz-Armstrong, Maximilian MartinORCiD, Franziska EbertORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2022.112822
ISSN:0278-6915
ISSN:1873-6351
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35063473
Title of parent work (English):Food and chemical toxicology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/19
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/28
Tag:DNA integrity; DNA repair; Dopaminergic neurons; Genotoxicity; Manganese; Neurodegeneration; Oxidative stress
Volume:161
Article number:112822
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:DFG Research Unit TraceAge [FOR 2558, BO4103/42]; DFG [BO4103/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 641 Essen und Trinken
Peer review:Referiert

