Analytical model and Monte Carlo simulations of polymer degradation with improved chain cut statistics

  • The degradation of polymers is described by mathematical models based on bond cleavage statistics including the decreasing probability of chain cuts with decreasing average chain length. We derive equations for the degradation of chains under a random chain cut and a chain end cut mechanism, which are compared to existing models. The results are used to predict the influence of internal molecular parameters. It is shown that both chain cut mechanisms lead to a similar shape of the mass or molecular mass loss curve. A characteristic time is derived, which can be used to extract the maximum length of soluble fragments l of the polymer. We show that the complete description is needed to extract the degradation rate constant k from the molecular mass loss curve and that l can be used to design polymers that lose less mechanical stability before entering the mass loss phase.

Metadaten
Author details:Falk HoffmannORCiDGND, Rainhard Gabriel MachatschekORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43578-022-00495-4
ISSN:0884-2914
ISSN:2044-5326
Title of parent work (English):Journal of materials research : JMR
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/28
Tag:Degradable; Modeling; Molecular weight; Polymer; Simulation
Volume:37
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:1093
Last Page:1101
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

