Detrimental effects of branched-chain amino acids in glucose tolerance can be attributed to valine induced glucotoxicity in skeletal muscle

  Objective: Current data regarding the roles of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) in metabolic health are rather conflicting, as positive and negative effects have been attributed to their intake. Methods: To address this, individual effects of leucine and valine were elucidated in vivo (C57BL/6JRj mice) with a detailed phenotyping of these supplementations in high-fat (HF) diets and further characterization with in vitro approaches (C2C12 myocytes). Results: Here, we demonstrate that under HF conditions, leucine mediates beneficial effects on adiposity and insulin sensitivity, in part due to increasing energy expenditure-likely contributing partially to the beneficial effects of a higher milk protein intake. On the other hand, valine feeding leads to a worsening of HF-induced health impairments, specifically reducing glucose tolerance/ insulin sensitivity. These negative effects are driven by an accumulation of the valine-derived metabolite 3-hydroxyisobutyrate (3HIB). Higher plasma 3-HIB levels increase basal skeletal muscle glucose uptake which drives glucotoxicity and impairs myocyte insulin signaling. Conclusion: These data demonstrate the detrimental role of valine in an HF context and elucidate additional targetable pathways in the etiology of BCAA-induced obesity and insulin resistance.

Metadaten
Author details:Christopher Allen BishopORCiDGND, Tina MachateORCiD, Thorsten HenningORCiD, Janin Henkel-OberländerORCiDGND, Gerhard PüschelORCiDGND, Daniela WeberORCiD, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Susanne KlausORCiDGND, Karolin WeitkunatGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41387-022-00200-8
ISSN:2044-4052
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35418570
Title of parent work (English):Nutrition & Diabetes
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/28
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:20
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) [WE6488/1-1, 491394008]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 641 Essen und Trinken
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

