Detrimental effects of branched-chain amino acids in glucose tolerance can be attributed to valine induced glucotoxicity in skeletal muscle

Objective: Current data regarding the roles of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) in metabolic health are rather conflicting, as positive and negative effects have been attributed to their intake. Methods: To address this, individual effects of leucine and valine were elucidated in vivo (C57BL/6JRj mice) with a detailed phenotyping of these supplementations in high-fat (HF) diets and further characterization with in vitro approaches (C2C12 myocytes). Results: Here, we demonstrate that under HF conditions, leucine mediates beneficial effects on adiposity and insulin sensitivity, in part due to increasing energy expenditure-likely contributing partially to the beneficial effects of a higher milk protein intake. On the other hand, valine feeding leads to a worsening of HF-induced health impairments, specifically reducing glucose tolerance/ insulin sensitivity. These negative effects are driven by an accumulation of the valine-derived metabolite 3-hydroxyisobutyrate (3HIB). Higher plasma 3-HIB levels increase basal skeletal muscle glucose uptake which drives glucotoxicity and impairs myocyte insulin signaling. Conclusion: These data demonstrate the detrimental role of valine in an HF context and elucidate additional targetable pathways in the etiology of BCAA-induced obesity and insulin resistance.

