Preacceleration in the Electron Foreshock. I. Electron Acoustic Waves

To undergo diffusive shock acceleration, electrons need to be preaccelerated to increase their energies by several orders of magnitude, else their gyroradii will be smaller than the finite width of the shock. In oblique shocks, where the upstream magnetic field orientation is neither parallel nor perpendicular to the shock normal, electrons can escape to the shock upstream, modifying the shock foot to a region called the electron foreshock. To determine the preacceleration in this region, we undertake particle-in-cell simulations of oblique shocks while varying the obliquity and in-plane angles. We show that while the proportion of reflected electrons is negligible for theta (Bn) = 74.degrees 3, it increases to R similar to 5% for theta (Bn) = 30 degrees, and that, via the electron acoustic instability, these electrons power electrostatic waves upstream with energy density proportional to R (0.6) and a wavelength approximate to 2 lambda (se), where lambda (se) is the electron skin length. While the initial reflection mechanism is

To undergo diffusive shock acceleration, electrons need to be preaccelerated to increase their energies by several orders of magnitude, else their gyroradii will be smaller than the finite width of the shock. In oblique shocks, where the upstream magnetic field orientation is neither parallel nor perpendicular to the shock normal, electrons can escape to the shock upstream, modifying the shock foot to a region called the electron foreshock. To determine the preacceleration in this region, we undertake particle-in-cell simulations of oblique shocks while varying the obliquity and in-plane angles. We show that while the proportion of reflected electrons is negligible for theta (Bn) = 74.degrees 3, it increases to R similar to 5% for theta (Bn) = 30 degrees, and that, via the electron acoustic instability, these electrons power electrostatic waves upstream with energy density proportional to R (0.6) and a wavelength approximate to 2 lambda (se), where lambda (se) is the electron skin length. While the initial reflection mechanism is typically a combination of shock-surfing acceleration and magnetic mirroring, we show that once the electrostatic waves have been generated upstream, they themselves can increase the momenta of upstream electrons parallel to the magnetic field. In less than or similar to 1% of cases, upstream electrons are prematurely turned away from the shock and never injected downstream. In contrast, a similar fraction is rescattered back toward the shock after reflection, reinteracts with the shock with energies much greater than thermal, and crosses into the downstream.

…