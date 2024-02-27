Schließen

Preacceleration in the Electron Foreshock. I. Electron Acoustic Waves

  • To undergo diffusive shock acceleration, electrons need to be preaccelerated to increase their energies by several orders of magnitude, else their gyroradii will be smaller than the finite width of the shock. In oblique shocks, where the upstream magnetic field orientation is neither parallel nor perpendicular to the shock normal, electrons can escape to the shock upstream, modifying the shock foot to a region called the electron foreshock. To determine the preacceleration in this region, we undertake particle-in-cell simulations of oblique shocks while varying the obliquity and in-plane angles. We show that while the proportion of reflected electrons is negligible for theta (Bn) = 74.degrees 3, it increases to R similar to 5% for theta (Bn) = 30 degrees, and that, via the electron acoustic instability, these electrons power electrostatic waves upstream with energy density proportional to R (0.6) and a wavelength approximate to 2 lambda (se), where lambda (se) is the electron skin length. While the initial reflection mechanism isTo undergo diffusive shock acceleration, electrons need to be preaccelerated to increase their energies by several orders of magnitude, else their gyroradii will be smaller than the finite width of the shock. In oblique shocks, where the upstream magnetic field orientation is neither parallel nor perpendicular to the shock normal, electrons can escape to the shock upstream, modifying the shock foot to a region called the electron foreshock. To determine the preacceleration in this region, we undertake particle-in-cell simulations of oblique shocks while varying the obliquity and in-plane angles. We show that while the proportion of reflected electrons is negligible for theta (Bn) = 74.degrees 3, it increases to R similar to 5% for theta (Bn) = 30 degrees, and that, via the electron acoustic instability, these electrons power electrostatic waves upstream with energy density proportional to R (0.6) and a wavelength approximate to 2 lambda (se), where lambda (se) is the electron skin length. While the initial reflection mechanism is typically a combination of shock-surfing acceleration and magnetic mirroring, we show that once the electrostatic waves have been generated upstream, they themselves can increase the momenta of upstream electrons parallel to the magnetic field. In less than or similar to 1% of cases, upstream electrons are prematurely turned away from the shock and never injected downstream. In contrast, a similar fraction is rescattered back toward the shock after reflection, reinteracts with the shock with energies much greater than thermal, and crosses into the downstream.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Paul J. MorrisORCiD, Artem BohdanORCiDGND, Martin S. WeidlORCiD, Martin PohlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac69c7
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/27
Volume:931
Issue:2
Article number:129
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:DFG [PO 1508/10-1]; North-German Supercomputing Alliance (HLRN); [bbp00033]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

