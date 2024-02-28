Towards an open hardware process model for long-term sustainability

Bonny Brandenburger, Julia Brüsch, Maximilian Voigt, Magnus Busch The rise of open source models for software and hardware development has catalyzed the debate regarding sustainable business models. Open Source Software has already become a dominant part in the software industry, whereas Open Source Hardware is still a little-researched phenomenon but has the potential to do the same to manufacturing in a wide range of products. This article addresses this potential by introducing a research design to analyze the prototyping phase of six different Open Source Hardware projects tackling ecological, social, and economical challenges. Using a design science research methodology, a process model is developed to concretise the prototype development steps. The prototype phase is important because it is where fundamental decisions are made that affect the openness of the final product. This paper aims to advance the discourse on open production as a concept that enables companies to apply the aspect of openness towards collaboration-oriented and sustainable business models.