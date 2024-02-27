Schließen

Platform coring in the browser domain

  Modern browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. In a highly competitive environment, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As the development of browsers progress, new functions are constantly being released. Browsers could thus enter complementary markets by adding functionality previously provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as 'platform coring'. Previous studies have missed the perspective of the parties involved. To address this gap, we conducted interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. This study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-party vendors experienced and core developers confirmed that coring occurs on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic motivations assess coring negatively, developers with intrinsic motivations perceive coring positively.

Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Christof ThimORCiDGND, Felix Linke
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-658-34799-4_6
ISBN:978-3-658-34798-7
ISBN:978-3-658-34799-4
Title of parent work (English):Platform coring on digital software platforms
Subtitle (English):an exploratory study
Publisher:Springer Gabler
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Editor(s):Benedict Bender
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/27
Tag:Chrome; Firefox; browser platforms; platform coring; platform innovation
Number of pages:30
First page:119
Last Page:148
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

