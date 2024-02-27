Modern browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. In a highly competitive environment, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As the development of browsers progress, new functions are constantly being released. Browsers could thus enter complementary markets by adding functionality previously provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as ‘platform coring’. Previous studies have missed the perspective of the parties involved. To address this gap, we conducted interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. This study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-party vendors experienced and core developers confirmed that coring occurs on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic

Modern browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. In a highly competitive environment, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As the development of browsers progress, new functions are constantly being released. Browsers could thus enter complementary markets by adding functionality previously provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as ‘platform coring’. Previous studies have missed the perspective of the parties involved. To address this gap, we conducted interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. This study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-party vendors experienced and core developers confirmed that coring occurs on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic motivations assess coring negatively, developers with intrinsic motivations perceive coring positively.

…