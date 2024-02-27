Software platforms regularly introduce new features to remain competitive. While platform innovation is considered to be a critical success factor, adding certain features could hurt the ecosystem. If platform owners provide functionality that was previously provided by a contributor, the owners enter complementary product spaces. Complementary market entry frequently occurs on software platforms and is a major concern for third-party developers. Divergent findings on the impact of complementary market entry call for the consideration of additional factors. As prior research neglected the third-party perspective, this contribution aims to address this gap. We explore the use of measures to prevent complementary market entry using a survey approach on browser platforms. The research model is tested with 655 responses among developer from Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. To explain countermeasures employment, developer’s attitude and perceived likelihood are important. The results reveal that developers employ countermeasures if

Software platforms regularly introduce new features to remain competitive. While platform innovation is considered to be a critical success factor, adding certain features could hurt the ecosystem. If platform owners provide functionality that was previously provided by a contributor, the owners enter complementary product spaces. Complementary market entry frequently occurs on software platforms and is a major concern for third-party developers. Divergent findings on the impact of complementary market entry call for the consideration of additional factors. As prior research neglected the third-party perspective, this contribution aims to address this gap. We explore the use of measures to prevent complementary market entry using a survey approach on browser platforms. The research model is tested with 655 responses among developer from Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. To explain countermeasures employment, developer’s attitude and perceived likelihood are important. The results reveal that developers employ countermeasures if complementary market entry is assessed negatively and perceived as likely for their extension. Differences among browser platforms concerning complementary market entry are identified. Product spaces of extensions being available on multiple platforms are less likely to be entered and more heavily protected. Implications for research and stakeholders, i.e. platform owners and contributors are discussed.

…