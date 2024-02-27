Schließen

Entering complementary markets on software platforms

  Software platforms regularly introduce new features to remain competitive. While platform innovation is considered to be a critical success factor, adding certain features could hurt the ecosystem. If platform owners provide functionality that was previously provided by a contributor, the owners enter complementary product spaces. Complementary market entry frequently occurs on software platforms and is a major concern for third-party developers. Divergent findings on the impact of complementary market entry call for the consideration of additional factors. As prior research neglected the third-party perspective, this contribution aims to address this gap. We explore the use of measures to prevent complementary market entry using a survey approach on browser platforms. The research model is tested with 655 responses among developer from Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. To explain countermeasures employment, developer's attitude and perceived likelihood are important. The results reveal that developers employ countermeasures if complementary market entry is assessed negatively and perceived as likely for their extension. Differences among browser platforms concerning complementary market entry are identified. Product spaces of extensions being available on multiple platforms are less likely to be entered and more heavily protected. Implications for research and stakeholders, i.e. platform owners and contributors are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Christof ThimORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-658-34799-4_7
ISBN:978-3-658-34798-7
ISBN:978-3-658-34799-4
Title of parent work (English):Platform coring on digital software platforms
Subtitle (English):the third-party perspective
Publisher:Springer Gabler
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Editor(s):Benedict Bender
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/27
Tag:browser platforms; complementary market entry; digital platforms; platform innovation; software platforms; third-party developer
Number of pages:51
First page:149
Last Page:199
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

