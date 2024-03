Advancing digitalization is changing society and has far-reaching effects on people and companies. Fundamental to these changes are the new technological possibilities for processing data on an ever-increasing scale and for various purposes. The availability of large and high-quality data sets, especially those based on personal data, is crucial. They are used either to improve the productivity, quality, and individuality of products and services or to develop new types of services. Today, user behavior is tracked more actively and comprehensively than ever despite increasing legal requirements for protecting personal data worldwide. That increasingly raises ethical, moral, and social questions, which have moved to the forefront of the political debate, not least due to popular cases of data misuse. Given this discourse and the legal requirements, today's data management must fulfill three conditions: Legality or legal conformity of use and ethical legitimacy. Thirdly, the use of data should add value from a business perspective.

Advancing digitalization is changing society and has far-reaching effects on people and companies. Fundamental to these changes are the new technological possibilities for processing data on an ever-increasing scale and for various purposes. The availability of large and high-quality data sets, especially those based on personal data, is crucial. They are used either to improve the productivity, quality, and individuality of products and services or to develop new types of services. Today, user behavior is tracked more actively and comprehensively than ever despite increasing legal requirements for protecting personal data worldwide. That increasingly raises ethical, moral, and social questions, which have moved to the forefront of the political debate, not least due to popular cases of data misuse. Given this discourse and the legal requirements, today's data management must fulfill three conditions: Legality or legal conformity of use and ethical legitimacy. Thirdly, the use of data should add value from a business perspective. Within the framework of these conditions, this cumulative dissertation pursues four research objectives with a focus on gaining a better understanding of (1) the challenges of implementing privacy laws, (2) the factors that influence customers' willingness to share personal data, (3) the role of data protection for digital entrepreneurship, and (4) the interdisciplinary scientific significance, its development, and its interrelationships.

…