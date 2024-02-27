Divergence point analyses of visual world data
- Much work has shown that differences in the timecourse of language processing are central to comparing native (L1) and non-native (L2) speakers. However, estimating the onset of experimental effects in timecourse data presents several statistical problems including multiple comparisons and autocorrelation. We compare several approaches to tackling these problems and illustrate them using an L1-L2 visual world eye-tracking dataset. We then present a bootstrapping procedure that allows not only estimation of an effect onset, but also of a temporal confidence interval around this divergence point. We describe how divergence points can be used to demonstrate timecourse differences between speaker groups or between experimental manipulations, two important issues in evaluating L2 processing accounts. We discuss possible extensions of the bootstrapping procedure, including determining divergence points for individual speakers and correlating them with individual factors like L2 exposure and proficiency. Data and an analysis tutorial areMuch work has shown that differences in the timecourse of language processing are central to comparing native (L1) and non-native (L2) speakers. However, estimating the onset of experimental effects in timecourse data presents several statistical problems including multiple comparisons and autocorrelation. We compare several approaches to tackling these problems and illustrate them using an L1-L2 visual world eye-tracking dataset. We then present a bootstrapping procedure that allows not only estimation of an effect onset, but also of a temporal confidence interval around this divergence point. We describe how divergence points can be used to demonstrate timecourse differences between speaker groups or between experimental manipulations, two important issues in evaluating L2 processing accounts. We discuss possible extensions of the bootstrapping procedure, including determining divergence points for individual speakers and correlating them with individual factors like L2 exposure and proficiency. Data and an analysis tutorial are available at https://osf.io/exbmk/.…
|Author details:
|Kate StoneORCiDGND, Sol LagoORCiD, Daniel SchadORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728920000607
|1366-7289
|1469-1841
Bilingualism : language and cognition
|applications to bilingual research
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
2021/11/26
|2021
|2024/02/27
bilingualism; bootstrapping; divergence point analyses; non-parametric approaches; visual world eye-tracking
|24
|5
|PII S1366728920000607
|9
|833
|841
|German Research Council, German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3774/1-1]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International