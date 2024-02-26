Schließen

Diffusivity estimation for activator-inhibitor models

  • A theory for diffusivity estimation for spatially extended activator-inhibitor dynamics modeling the evolution of intracellular signaling networks is developed in the mathematical framework of stochastic reaction-diffusion systems. In order to account for model uncertainties, we extend the results for parameter estimation for semilinear stochastic partial differential equations, as developed in Pasemann and Stannat (Electron J Stat 14(1):547-579, 2020), to the problem of joint estimation of diffusivity and parametrized reaction terms. Our theoretical findings are applied to the estimation of effective diffusivity of signaling components contributing to intracellular dynamics of the actin cytoskeleton in the model organism Dictyostelium discoideum.

Metadaten
Author details:Gregor PasemannORCiDGND, Sven FlemmingORCiD, Sergio AlonsoORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Wilhelm StannatORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00332-021-09714-4
ISSN:0938-8974
ISSN:1432-1467
Title of parent work (English):Journal of nonlinear science
Subtitle (English):theory and application to intracellular dynamics of the actin cytoskeleton
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/26
Tag:Actin cytoskeleton dynamics; Maximum likelihood estimation; Parametric drift estimation; Stochastic reaction– diffusion; systems
Volume:31
Issue:3
Article number:59
Number of pages:34
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1-318763901, FEDER-PGC2018-095456-B-I00]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

