Diffusivity estimation for activator-inhibitor models
- A theory for diffusivity estimation for spatially extended activator-inhibitor dynamics modeling the evolution of intracellular signaling networks is developed in the mathematical framework of stochastic reaction-diffusion systems. In order to account for model uncertainties, we extend the results for parameter estimation for semilinear stochastic partial differential equations, as developed in Pasemann and Stannat (Electron J Stat 14(1):547-579, 2020), to the problem of joint estimation of diffusivity and parametrized reaction terms. Our theoretical findings are applied to the estimation of effective diffusivity of signaling components contributing to intracellular dynamics of the actin cytoskeleton in the model organism Dictyostelium discoideum.
|Author details:
|Gregor PasemannORCiDGND, Sven FlemmingORCiD, Sergio AlonsoORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Wilhelm StannatORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00332-021-09714-4
|ISSN:
|0938-8974
|ISSN:
|1432-1467
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of nonlinear science
|Subtitle (English):
|theory and application to intracellular dynamics of the actin cytoskeleton
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/05/03
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/02/26
|Tag:
|Actin cytoskeleton dynamics; Maximum likelihood estimation; Parametric drift estimation; Stochastic reaction– diffusion; systems
|Volume:
|31
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|59
|Number of pages:
|34
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1-318763901, FEDER-PGC2018-095456-B-I00]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International