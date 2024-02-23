Photosynthesis in fluctuating light

Light is the essential energy source for plants to drive photosynthesis. In nature, light availability is highly variable and often fluctuates on very short time scales. As a result, plants developed mechanisms to cope with these fluctuations. Understanding how to improve light use efficiency in natural fluctuating light (FL) conditions is a major target for agronomy. In the first project, we identified an Arabidopsis thaliana plant that showed reduced levels of rapidly inducible non-photochemical quenching (NPQ). This plant was devoid of any T-DNA insertion. Using a mapping-by-sequencing approach, we successfully located the causal genomic region near the end of chromosome 4. Through variant investigations in that region, we identified a deletion of about 20 kb encompassing 9 genes. By complementation analysis, we confirmed that one of the deleted genes, VTC2, is the causal gene responsible for the low NPQ. Loss of VTC2 decreased NPQ particularly in old leaves, with young leaves being only slightly affected. Additionally,

Light is the essential energy source for plants to drive photosynthesis. In nature, light availability is highly variable and often fluctuates on very short time scales. As a result, plants developed mechanisms to cope with these fluctuations. Understanding how to improve light use efficiency in natural fluctuating light (FL) conditions is a major target for agronomy. In the first project, we identified an Arabidopsis thaliana plant that showed reduced levels of rapidly inducible non-photochemical quenching (NPQ). This plant was devoid of any T-DNA insertion. Using a mapping-by-sequencing approach, we successfully located the causal genomic region near the end of chromosome 4. Through variant investigations in that region, we identified a deletion of about 20 kb encompassing 9 genes. By complementation analysis, we confirmed that one of the deleted genes, VTC2, is the causal gene responsible for the low NPQ. Loss of VTC2 decreased NPQ particularly in old leaves, with young leaves being only slightly affected. Additionally, ascorbate levels were almost abolished in old leaves, likely causing the NPQ decrease by reducing the activity of the xanthophyll cycle. Although ascorbate levels in younger leaves were reduced compared to wild-type plants, they remained at a comparably higher level. This difference may be due to the VTC2 paralog VTC5, which is expressed at a higher level in young leaves than in old ones. Plants require the PROTON GRADIENT REGULATION 5 (PGR5) protein for survival in FL. pgr5 mutants die because they fail to increase the luminal proton concentration in response to high light (HL) phases. A rapid elevation in ∆pH is needed to slow down electron transport through the Cytochrome b6 f complex (photosynthetic control). In FL, such lack of control in the pgr5 mutants results in photosystem I (PSI) overreduction, reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, and cell death. Decreases in photosystem II (PSII) activity introduced by crossing pgr5 with PSII deficient mutants rescued the lethality of pgr5 in FL. PGR5 was suggested to act as part of the ferredoxin-plastoquinone reductase (FQR), involved in cyclic electron transfer around PSI. However, the proposed molecular role of PGR5 remains highly debated. To learn more about PGR5 function, we performed a forward genetic screen in Arabidopsis thaliana to identify EMS-induced suppressor mutants surviving longer when grown in FL compared to pgr5 mutants (referred to as ”suppressor of pgr5 lethality in fluctuating light”, splf ). 11 different candidate genes were identified in a total of 22 splf plants. Mutants of seven of these genes in the pgr5 background showed low Fv/Fm values when grown in non-fluctuating low light (LL). Five of these 4genes were previously reported to have a role in PSII biogenesis or function. Two others, RPH1 and a DEAD/DEAH box helicase (AT3G02060), have not been linked to PSII function before. Three of splf candidate genes link to primary metabolism, fructose-2,6-bisphosphatase (F2KP ), udp-glucose pyrophosphorylase 1 (UGP1 ) and ferredoxin-dependent glutamate synthase (Fd-GOGAT ). They are characterized by the fact that they survive longer in FL than pgr5 mutants but do not procede beyond the early vegetative phase and then die.

