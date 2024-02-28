Schließen

Hydrogel networks by aliphatic dithiol Michael addition to glycidylmethacrylated gelatin

  • Functionalization of gelatin with glycidylmethacrylate (GMA-gelatin) enables network formation employing the double bond, so that the reaction is orthogonal to the inherent functional groups in the biomacromolecule. Here, network formation by crosslinking of GMA-gelatin with hexane 1,6-dithiol or nonane 1,9-dithiol to tailor properties and enable a shape-memory effect is shown by H-1 NMR and FT-IR spectroscopy. Hydrogel swelling (460-1900 vol%) and mechanical properties (Young's modulus E = 59-512 kPa, elongation at break epsilon(b) = 44-127%) depended on the molecular composition of the networks and temperature. Increased crosslinker length, thiol:methacrylate molar ratio, and precursor concentrations led to denser networks. Change of properties with temperature suggested adoption of triple helices by gelatin chains, forming physical netpoints at lower temperatures (< 20 degrees C). However, the limited freedom of the gelatin chains to move allowed only a minimal extent of triple helices formation, as it became apparent from theFunctionalization of gelatin with glycidylmethacrylate (GMA-gelatin) enables network formation employing the double bond, so that the reaction is orthogonal to the inherent functional groups in the biomacromolecule. Here, network formation by crosslinking of GMA-gelatin with hexane 1,6-dithiol or nonane 1,9-dithiol to tailor properties and enable a shape-memory effect is shown by H-1 NMR and FT-IR spectroscopy. Hydrogel swelling (460-1900 vol%) and mechanical properties (Young's modulus E = 59-512 kPa, elongation at break epsilon(b) = 44-127%) depended on the molecular composition of the networks and temperature. Increased crosslinker length, thiol:methacrylate molar ratio, and precursor concentrations led to denser networks. Change of properties with temperature suggested adoption of triple helices by gelatin chains, forming physical netpoints at lower temperatures (< 20 degrees C). However, the limited freedom of the gelatin chains to move allowed only a minimal extent of triple helices formation, as it became apparent from the related signal in wide-angle X-ray scattering and the thermal transition associated to triple helices in some networks by DSC. The presented strategy is likely transferable to other biomacromolecules, and the results suggest that too short crosslinkers may result in a significant amount of grafting rather than network formation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Axel T. NeffeORCiDGND, Candy LöwenbergGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00136-8
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
Publisher:Springer Nature Switzerland AG
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/27
Volume:6
Issue:33
Number of pages:5
First page:796
Last Page:800
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [0315696A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.