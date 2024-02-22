Sulfobetaine methacrylate polymers of unconventional polyzwitterion architecture and their antifouling properties
Combining high hydrophilicity with charge neutrality, polyzwitterions are intensely explored for their high biocompatibility and low-fouling properties. Recent reports indicated that in addition to charge neutrality, the zwitterion's segmental dipole orientation is an important factor for interacting with the environment. Accordingly, a series of polysulfobetaines with a novel architecture was designed, in which the cationic and anionic groups of the zwitterionic moiety are placed at equal distances from the backbone. They were investigated by in vitro biofouling assays, covering proteins of different charges and model marine organisms. All polyzwitterion coatings reduced the fouling effectively compared to model polymer surfaces of poly(butyl methacrylate), with a nearly equally good performance as the reference polybetaine poly(3-(N-(2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl)-N,N-dimethylammonio)propanesulfonate). The specific fouling resistance depended on the detailed chemical structure of the polyzwitterions. Still, while clearly affecting the performance, the precise dipole orientation of the sulfobetaine group in the polyzwitterions seems overall to be only of secondary importance for their antifouling behavior.
|Eric Schönemann, Julian KocORCiD, Jana KarthäuserORCiD, Onur Özcan, Dirk SchanzenbachORCiD, Lisa SchardtORCiD, Axel RosenhahnORCiDGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.0c01705
|1525-7797
|1526-4602
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33709699
|Biomacromolecules : an interdisciplinary journal focused at the interface of polymer science and the biological sciences
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2021/03/12
|2021
|2024/02/22
|22
|4
|15
|1494
|1508
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG), German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 611/14, RO 2524/4]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert