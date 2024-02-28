Early on during the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of vaccination against the virus became a central motif in the fight against the global and sometimes deadly epidemic. This is also reflected in the media debates about anti-corona vaccines, in which certain, sometimes conflictual knowledge was produced and communicated. This master's thesis reconstructs the German-language discourse surrounding the coronavirus vaccination in the form of a sociological discourse analysis. It examines how social knowledge about vaccination is (re)produced in opinion-leading daily and weekly newspapers and in selected blogs during the pandemic from the beginning of 2020 to mid-2022. The starting point - following on from current contributions in critical sociology - is the political-economic contexts and conditions, such as global modus vivendi, economic and consumption patterns, which made this pandemic possible in the first place. This perspective allows the pandemic to be understood as a social event rather than an unforeseeable medical

Early on during the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of vaccination against the virus became a central motif in the fight against the global and sometimes deadly epidemic. This is also reflected in the media debates about anti-corona vaccines, in which certain, sometimes conflictual knowledge was produced and communicated. This master's thesis reconstructs the German-language discourse surrounding the coronavirus vaccination in the form of a sociological discourse analysis. It examines how social knowledge about vaccination is (re)produced in opinion-leading daily and weekly newspapers and in selected blogs during the pandemic from the beginning of 2020 to mid-2022. The starting point - following on from current contributions in critical sociology - is the political-economic contexts and conditions, such as global modus vivendi, economic and consumption patterns, which made this pandemic possible in the first place. This perspective allows the pandemic to be understood as a social event rather than an unforeseeable medical catastrophe, as it appeared to be in the political and media debates. The analysis shows that these circumstances were not echoed in the media debate, which de-contextualised the discourse and prepared the ground for the radicalisms that emerged. The analysis makes it possible to distinguish between two approaches to the discourse: One portal provides access via knowledge that is recognised by the majority of society, i.e. orthodox knowledge, and the second via knowledge that is not recognised by the majority of society, i.e. heterodox knowledge. Along named topics, problems and solutions, seven types of knowledge can be reconstructed on a pro-contra axis, ranging from radical support for vaccination to radical rejection. Four of the knowledge types argue in favour of vaccination, three against - the space of indifference in between remains unoccupied in the media. These types are then differentiated according to the values referred to and finally according to resources, responsibilities and speaker roles, which lead to an ideal-typical characterisation of the respective knowledge. The analysis also reveals discursive shifts over time. On the one hand, a polarisation of the discourse as a whole can be seen, while on the other, a disillusionment within vaccination advocacy and the interdependent radicalisation of positions at both ends of the spectrum. Finally, the results of the analysis are embedded in social theory to complement the starting point. On the one hand, the inherent dynamics of de-contextualised and consequently radicalising discourses are reflected upon, within which the extremes move so far apart that they ultimately touch each other again. On the other hand, the visibly dominant neo-social invocation of individual responsibility in a society with little solidarity is discussed in the context of a neo-liberal understanding of individual freedom, democracy and social responsibility.

