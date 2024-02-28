Die Corona-Schutzimpfung: Zur umkämpften Konstitution eines zentralen Phänomens des Pandemiediskurses
The Corona Vaccination: On the contested constitution of a central phenomenon in pandemic discourse
- Schon früh während der Corona-Pandemie entwickelte sich die Idee einer Schutzimpfung gegen das Virus zu einem zentralen Motiv im Kampf gegen die globale und teils tödliche Seuche. Dies spiegelt sich auch in den medial ausgetragenen Debatten um Anti-Corona-Vakzine wider, in denen bestimmtes, teils konflikthaftes Wissen produziert und vermittelt wurde. Die vorliegende Masterarbeit rekonstruiert den deutschsprachigen Diskurs um die Corona-Schutzimpfung in Form einer wissenssoziologischen Diskursanalyse. Sie untersucht, wie gesellschaftliches Wissen zur Impfung in meinungsführenden Tages- und Wochenzeitungen sowie in ausgewählten Blogs während der Pandemie von Anfang 2020 bis Mitte 2022 (re)produziert wird. Ausgangspunkt sind – anknüpfend an aktuelle Beiträge der kritischen Soziologie – die politisch-ökonomischen Zusammenhänge und Voraussetzungen, wie beispielsweise globale Lebens-, Wirtschafts- und Konsumweisen, durch die diese Pandemie erst möglich wurde. Durch diese Perspektive kann die Pandemie als soziales Ereignis begriffenSchon früh während der Corona-Pandemie entwickelte sich die Idee einer Schutzimpfung gegen das Virus zu einem zentralen Motiv im Kampf gegen die globale und teils tödliche Seuche. Dies spiegelt sich auch in den medial ausgetragenen Debatten um Anti-Corona-Vakzine wider, in denen bestimmtes, teils konflikthaftes Wissen produziert und vermittelt wurde. Die vorliegende Masterarbeit rekonstruiert den deutschsprachigen Diskurs um die Corona-Schutzimpfung in Form einer wissenssoziologischen Diskursanalyse. Sie untersucht, wie gesellschaftliches Wissen zur Impfung in meinungsführenden Tages- und Wochenzeitungen sowie in ausgewählten Blogs während der Pandemie von Anfang 2020 bis Mitte 2022 (re)produziert wird. Ausgangspunkt sind – anknüpfend an aktuelle Beiträge der kritischen Soziologie – die politisch-ökonomischen Zusammenhänge und Voraussetzungen, wie beispielsweise globale Lebens-, Wirtschafts- und Konsumweisen, durch die diese Pandemie erst möglich wurde. Durch diese Perspektive kann die Pandemie als soziales Ereignis begriffen werden, anstatt als unvorhersehbare medizinische Katastrophe, wie es in den politischen und medialen Debatten den Anschein hatte. In der Analyse zeigt sich, dass diese Umstände in der medialen Auseinandersetzung keinerlei Widerhall fanden, was den Diskurs de-kontextualisiert und den herausgearbeiteten Radikalismen den Boden bereitet hat. Die Analyse ermöglicht es, zwei Zugänge zum Diskurs zu unterscheiden: Ein Portal eröffnet den Zugang über gesellschaftlich mehrheitlich anerkanntes, also orthodoxes Wissen, das zweite über gesellschaftlich mehrheitlich nicht anerkanntes, also heterodoxes Wissen. Entlang von benannten Themen, Problemen und Lösungen lassen sich auf einer Pro-Kontra-Achse sieben Wissenstypen rekonstruieren, die von radikaler Impfbefürwortung bis radikaler Ablehnung reichen. Vier der Wissensbestände argumentieren für die Impfung, drei dagegen – der Raum des Indifferenten dazwischen bleibt medial unbesetzt. Anschließend werden diese Typen entlang von Werten, auf die rekurriert wird, und schließlich nach Ressourcen, Verantwortlichkeiten und Sprecher*innenrollen unterschieden, sodass eine klare und idealtypische Charakterisierung des jeweiligen Wissens entsteht. Durch die Analyse werden überdies diskursive Verschiebungen im Zeitverlauf sichtbar. Es zeigen sich einerseits eine Polarisierung des Diskurses insgesamt, andererseits eine Ernüchterung innerhalb der Impfbefürwortung sowie die interdependente Radikalisierung von Positionen an beiden Enden des Spektrums. Abschließend werden die Ergebnisse der Analyse komplementär zum Ausgangspunkt gesellschaftstheoretisch eingebettet. Zum einen werden Eigendynamiken de-kontextualisierter und sich infolgedessen radikalisierender Diskurse reflektiert, innerhalb derer sich die Extreme so weit voneinander entfernen, dass sie sich schlussendlich wieder berühren. Zum anderen wird die im Diskurs sichtbar dominante neo-soziale Anrufung der individuellen Verantwortung in einer gleichzeitig wenig solidarischen Gesellschaft im Kontext eines neoliberal geprägten Verständnisses von individueller Freiheit, Demokratie und sozialer Verantwortung diskutiert.…
- Early on during the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of vaccination against the virus became a central motif in the fight against the global and sometimes deadly epidemic. This is also reflected in the media debates about anti-corona vaccines, in which certain, sometimes conflictual knowledge was produced and communicated. This master's thesis reconstructs the German-language discourse surrounding the coronavirus vaccination in the form of a sociological discourse analysis. It examines how social knowledge about vaccination is (re)produced in opinion-leading daily and weekly newspapers and in selected blogs during the pandemic from the beginning of 2020 to mid-2022. The starting point - following on from current contributions in critical sociology - is the political-economic contexts and conditions, such as global modus vivendi, economic and consumption patterns, which made this pandemic possible in the first place. This perspective allows the pandemic to be understood as a social event rather than an unforeseeable medicalEarly on during the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of vaccination against the virus became a central motif in the fight against the global and sometimes deadly epidemic. This is also reflected in the media debates about anti-corona vaccines, in which certain, sometimes conflictual knowledge was produced and communicated. This master's thesis reconstructs the German-language discourse surrounding the coronavirus vaccination in the form of a sociological discourse analysis. It examines how social knowledge about vaccination is (re)produced in opinion-leading daily and weekly newspapers and in selected blogs during the pandemic from the beginning of 2020 to mid-2022. The starting point - following on from current contributions in critical sociology - is the political-economic contexts and conditions, such as global modus vivendi, economic and consumption patterns, which made this pandemic possible in the first place. This perspective allows the pandemic to be understood as a social event rather than an unforeseeable medical catastrophe, as it appeared to be in the political and media debates. The analysis shows that these circumstances were not echoed in the media debate, which de-contextualised the discourse and prepared the ground for the radicalisms that emerged. The analysis makes it possible to distinguish between two approaches to the discourse: One portal provides access via knowledge that is recognised by the majority of society, i.e. orthodox knowledge, and the second via knowledge that is not recognised by the majority of society, i.e. heterodox knowledge. Along named topics, problems and solutions, seven types of knowledge can be reconstructed on a pro-contra axis, ranging from radical support for vaccination to radical rejection. Four of the knowledge types argue in favour of vaccination, three against - the space of indifference in between remains unoccupied in the media. These types are then differentiated according to the values referred to and finally according to resources, responsibilities and speaker roles, which lead to an ideal-typical characterisation of the respective knowledge. The analysis also reveals discursive shifts over time. On the one hand, a polarisation of the discourse as a whole can be seen, while on the other, a disillusionment within vaccination advocacy and the interdependent radicalisation of positions at both ends of the spectrum. Finally, the results of the analysis are embedded in social theory to complement the starting point. On the one hand, the inherent dynamics of de-contextualised and consequently radicalising discourses are reflected upon, within which the extremes move so far apart that they ultimately touch each other again. On the other hand, the visibly dominant neo-social invocation of individual responsibility in a society with little solidarity is discussed in the context of a neo-liberal understanding of individual freedom, democracy and social responsibility.…
Johannes Eckstein
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-627258
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62725
eine wissenssoziologische Diskursanalyse
Jürgen Mackert, Christian Schmidt-Wellenburg
Jürgen Mackert, Christian Schmidt-Wellenburg
Master's Thesis
German
2023
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2023/03/16
2024/02/28
Corona; Corona-Krise; Corona-Schutzimpfung; Diskursanalyse; Neo-Soziale; Pandemie; Wissenssoziologie; kritische Soziologie; medialer Diskurs; politische Soziologie
Corona crisis; Corona vaccination; Corona virus; Covid; critical sociology; discourse analysis; media discourse; pandemic; political sociology; sociology of knowledge
100
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
I Health, Education, and Welfare
CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International