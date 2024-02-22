Schließen

Diffraction-based residual stress characterization in laser additive manufacturing of metals

  • Laser-based additive manufacturing methods allow the production of complex metal structures within a single manufacturing step. However, the localized heat input and the layer-wise manufacturing manner give rise to large thermal gradients. Therefore, large internal stress (IS) during the process (and consequently residual stress (RS) at the end of production) is generated within the parts. This IS or RS can either lead to distortion or cracking during fabrication or in-service part failure, respectively. With this in view, the knowledge on the magnitude and spatial distribution of RS is important to develop strategies for its mitigation. Specifically, diffraction-based methods allow the spatial resolved determination of RS in a non-destructive fashion. In this review, common diffraction-based methods to determine RS in laser-based additive manufactured parts are presented. In fact, the unique microstructures and textures associated to laser-based additive manufacturing processes pose metrological challenges. Based on the literatureLaser-based additive manufacturing methods allow the production of complex metal structures within a single manufacturing step. However, the localized heat input and the layer-wise manufacturing manner give rise to large thermal gradients. Therefore, large internal stress (IS) during the process (and consequently residual stress (RS) at the end of production) is generated within the parts. This IS or RS can either lead to distortion or cracking during fabrication or in-service part failure, respectively. With this in view, the knowledge on the magnitude and spatial distribution of RS is important to develop strategies for its mitigation. Specifically, diffraction-based methods allow the spatial resolved determination of RS in a non-destructive fashion. In this review, common diffraction-based methods to determine RS in laser-based additive manufactured parts are presented. In fact, the unique microstructures and textures associated to laser-based additive manufacturing processes pose metrological challenges. Based on the literature review, it is recommended to (a) use mechanically relaxed samples measured in several orientations as appropriate strain-free lattice spacing, instead of powder, (b) consider that an appropriate grain-interaction model to calculate diffraction-elastic constants is both material- and texture-dependent and may differ from the conventionally manufactured variant. Further metrological challenges are critically reviewed and future demands in this research field are discussed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jakob Schröder, Alexander Evans, Tatiana MishurovaGND, Alexander Ulbricht, Maximilian SprengelORCiD, Itziar Serrano-Munoz, Tobias FritschORCiD, Arne KrommORCiD, Thomas KannengießerORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/met11111830
ISSN:2075-4701
Title of parent work (English):Metals : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/22
Tag:X-ray and; diffraction-elastic constants; laser-based additive manufacturing; neutron diffraction; residual stress analysis; spacing; strain-free lattice
Volume:11
Issue:11
Article number:1830
Number of pages:34
Funding institution:[MIT1-2019-45]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.