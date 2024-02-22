Stunting
|Author details:
|Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND, Michael HermanussenORCiDGND, Alan D. RogolORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1136/archdischild-2020-319240
|ISSN:
|0003-9888
|ISSN:
|1468-2044
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32732317
|Title of parent work (English):
|Archives of disease in childhood : a peer review journal for health professionals and researchers covering conception to adolescence
|Subtitle (English):
|historical lessons that catch-up growth tells us for mapping growth restoration
|Publisher:
|BMJ Publishing Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/07/30
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/02/22
|Volume:
|106
|Issue:
|8
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|819
|Last Page:
|820
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert