The Effectiveness of consume-less appeals in social marketing

  • Consume-less appeals in social marketing can help reduce the lavish consumption in wealthy countries, which poses a major threat to the climate. This study experimentally examines the effectiveness of three different types of consume-less appeals (informative, social normative, and emotional appeals) on participants’ actual spending levels during a real shopping trip compared to a control group (no appeal). In addition, the study tests whether these appeals evoke negative rebounds (in terms of post-purchase climate donation) or positive rebounds (in terms of accepting post-purchase material giveaways). A field experiment in a grocery store in Germany with 170 participants shows that social normative and the emotional appeals reduce actual shopping spending. Informative and social normative appeals increase donations, and emotional appeals reduce the items of taken giveaways. The findings further support certain indirect impacts of the consume-less appeals on rebounds in terms of spending levels.

Metadaten
Author details:Ingo BalderjahnORCiDGND, Stefan HoffmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/02761467231205448
ISSN:0276-1467
ISSN:1552-6534
Title of parent work (English):Journal of macromarketing
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/10/09
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/21
Tag:consume-less appeals; emotional appeals; rebound effects; social marketing social norms
Article number:02761467231205448
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

