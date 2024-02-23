מצדו האחר של האופק עולה כבר שוב הלילה: ביקורת על הספר: משה מנדלסון, ירושלים או על כוח דתי והיהדות
|Author details:
|Admiʾel KosmanORCiDGND
|Title of parent work (Hebrew):
|Yedioth Ahronoth
|translated title (English):
|"From the other side of the horizon the night is rising again": a review of the book: Moshe Mendelssohn, Jerusalem or on religious power and Judaism
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|Hebrew
|Date of first publication:
|2023/06/30
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/02/23
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz