על מידת הטוֹב ועל טוּב-הלֵב

Author details:Admiʾel KosmanORCiDGND
URL:https://alaxon.co.il/article/%D7%A2%D7%9C-%D7%9E%D7%99%D7%93%D7%AA-%D7%94%D7%98%D7%95%D6%B9%D7%91-%D7%95%D7%A2%D7%9C-%D7%98%D7%95%D6%BC%D7%91-%D7%94%D7%9C%D6%B5%D7%91/
Title of parent work (Hebrew):Alaxon - Online Journal
translated title (English):On the Virtue of the Good and on the Goodness of the Heart
Publication type:Article
Language:Hebrew
Date of first publication:2023/08/20
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/23
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

