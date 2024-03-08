Schließen

On prayer and dialectic in modern Jewish philosophy

Metadaten
Author details:Ronen PinkasORCiDGND
ISSN:2569-2054
Title of parent work (German):The Turn: Zeitschrift für islamische Philosophie, Theologie und Mystik
Publisher:Al Mustafa Institut
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/08/03
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/03/08
Volume:6
Number of pages:52
First page:45
Last Page:96
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

