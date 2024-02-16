Schließen

On prayer and dialectic in modern Jewish philosophy

  This paper is founded on two philosophical assumptions. The first is that there is a difference between two patterns of recognition: the dialectical and the dialogical. The second assumption is that the origins of the dialogical pattern may be found in the relationship between human beings and God, a relationship in which prayer has a major role. The second assumption leads to the supposition that the emphasis of the dialogic approach on moral responsibility is theologically grounded. In other words, the relationship between humanity and God serves as a paradigm for human relationships. By focusing on Hermann Cohen and Franz Rosenzweig, in the context of prayer and dialectic, this paper highlights the complexity of these themes in modern Jewish thought. These two important philosophers utilize dialectical reasoning while also criticizing it and offering an alternative. The conclusions of their thought, in general, and their position on prayer, in particular, demonstrate a preference for a relational way of thinking over a dialectical one, but without renouncing the latter.

Metadaten
DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/rel14080996
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/rel14080996
Published in: Religions
Subtitle (English):Hermann Cohen and Franz Rosenzweig
Date of first publication: 2023/08/03
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/16
Keywords: dialectic; dialogue; modern Jewish philosophy; prayer; religious existentialism
