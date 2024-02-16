Glycopolymer based LbL multilayer thin films with embedded liposomes
- Layer-by-layer (LbL) self-assembly emerged as an efficient technique for fabricating coating systems for, e.g., drug delivery systems with great versatility and control. In this work, protecting group free and aqueous-based syntheses of bioinspired glycopolymer electrolytes aredescribed. Thin films of the glycopolymers are fabricated by LbL self-assembly and function as scaffolds for liposomes, which potentially can encapsulate active substances. The adsorbed mass, pH stability, and integrity of glycopolymer coatings as well as the embedded liposomes are investigated via whispering gallery mode (WGM) technology and quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation (QCM-D) monitoring , which enable label-free characterization. Glycopolymer thin films, with and without liposomes, are stable in the physiological pH range. QCM-D measurements verify the integrity of lipid vesicles. Thus, the fabrication of glycopolymer-based surface coatings with embedded and intact liposomes is presented.
|Author details:
|Jo Sing Julia TangORCiDGND, Aline Debrassi SmaczniakORCiD, Lucas TepperORCiD, Sophia Rosencrantz, Mina AleksanyanORCiD, Lars DähneORCiD, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/mabi.202100461
|Tag:
|glycopolymers; layer-by-layer self-assembly; liposomes; multilayer film; polyelectrolyte
