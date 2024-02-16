Schließen

The Unconscious in Rosenzweig’s the Star of Redemption:

  • This paper discusses Franz Rosenzweig’s use of the term “the unconscious” (das Unbewußte) and possible influences on his understanding of it. I claim that for Rosenzweig, it is through the unconscious that the individual becomes aware of himself and becomes capable of fulfilling his longing to achieve self-fulfillment and eventually to take part in a collective redemption. The unconscious is often perceived as the mental sphere related to trauma and repression in which defense mechanisms and fantasies are evolved. Fantasies are psychological tools that allow the individual to cope with trauma, but they are also “layers of enclosedness,” illusions that should be dissolved. Hence, in the unconscious, we find a possibility of liberation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ronen PinkasORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/1477285x-12341347
ISSN:1477-285X
ISSN:1053-699X
Title of parent work (English):The Journal of Jewish Thought and Philosophy
Subtitle (German):on a threshold of a possible revelation
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/27
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/16
Volume:31
Issue:1
First page:102
Last Page:126
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.