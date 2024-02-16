So Many Things are Yours
- The poet and Talmud scholar examines Jewish texts, sexuality, and human vulnerability in poems that brim with wonder, sadness, sensuality, and humor. Kosman’s second volume in English explores Jewish texts ―Bible, Talmud, midrash ― alongside bodies, physical desires, military experiences, even a refrigerator. Demons and fantasy enter these poems; so do politics, so does God. These are not religious poems in a conventionally liturgical, “inspirational” sense; yet they point to the big questions that religion asks: about love, hate, desire, violence, transgression, disappointment.
|Author details:
|Admiʾel KosmanORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-1938890918
|Subtitle (English):
|New Hebrew Poetry by Admiel Kosman
|Publisher:
|Zephyr Press
|Place of publishing:
|Brookline
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/21
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/02/16
|Number of pages:
|128
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion