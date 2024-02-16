Schließen

So Many Things are Yours

  • The poet and Talmud scholar examines Jewish texts, sexuality, and human vulnerability in poems that brim with wonder, sadness, sensuality, and humor. Kosman’s second volume in English explores Jewish texts ―Bible, Talmud, midrash ― alongside bodies, physical desires, military experiences, even a refrigerator. Demons and fantasy enter these poems; so do politics, so does God. These are not religious poems in a conventionally liturgical, “inspirational” sense; yet they point to the big questions that religion asks: about love, hate, desire, violence, transgression, disappointment.

Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1938890918
Subtitle (English):New Hebrew Poetry by Admiel Kosman
Publisher:Zephyr Press
Place of publishing:Brookline
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/16
Number of pages:128
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

