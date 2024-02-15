Schließen

Motivos del discurso de odio en la adolescencia y su relación con las normas sociales

  • Hate speech has become a widespread phenomenon, however, it remains largely unclear why adolescents engage in it and which factors are associated with their motivations for perpetrating hate speech. To this end, we developed the multidimensional "Motivations for Hate Speech Perpetration Scale" (MHATE) and evaluated the psychometric properties. We also explored the associations between social norms and adolescents' motivations for hate speech perpetration. The sample consisted of 346 adolescents from Switzerland (54.6% boys; Mage=14; SD=0.96) who reported engagement in hate speech as perpetrators. The analyses revealed good psychometric properties for the MHATE, including good internal consistency. The most frequently endorsed subscale was revenge, followed by ideology, group conformity, status enhancement, exhilaration, and power. The results also showed that descriptive norms and peer pressure were related to a wide range of different motivations for perpetrating hate speech. Injunctive norms, however, were only associated withHate speech has become a widespread phenomenon, however, it remains largely unclear why adolescents engage in it and which factors are associated with their motivations for perpetrating hate speech. To this end, we developed the multidimensional "Motivations for Hate Speech Perpetration Scale" (MHATE) and evaluated the psychometric properties. We also explored the associations between social norms and adolescents' motivations for hate speech perpetration. The sample consisted of 346 adolescents from Switzerland (54.6% boys; Mage=14; SD=0.96) who reported engagement in hate speech as perpetrators. The analyses revealed good psychometric properties for the MHATE, including good internal consistency. The most frequently endorsed subscale was revenge, followed by ideology, group conformity, status enhancement, exhilaration, and power. The results also showed that descriptive norms and peer pressure were related to a wide range of different motivations for perpetrating hate speech. Injunctive norms, however, were only associated with power. In conclusion, findings indicate that hate speech fulfills various functions. We argue that knowing the specific motivations that underlie hate speech could help us derive individually tailored prevention strategies (e.g., anger management, promoting an inclusive classroom climate). Furthermore, we suggest that practitioners working in the field of hate speech prevention give special attention to social norms surrounding adolescents.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Alexander WettsteinORCiD, Ludwig BilzORCiD, Manuel Gamez-GuadixORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3916/C71-2022-01
ISSN:1134-3478
ISSN:1988-3293
Title of parent work (Spanish):Comunicar : revista científica de comunicación y educación
Subtitle (English):Adolescents' motivations to perpetrate hate speech and links with social norms
Publisher:Grupo Comunicar
Place of publishing:Huelva
Publication type:Article
Language:Spanish
Date of first publication:2022/04/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/14
Tag:Hate speech; cyberhate; injunctive norms; motives; peer; pressure; social norms
Volume:30
Issue:71
Number of pages:12
First page:9
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 3.0 Spanien

