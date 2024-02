Classification, prediction and evaluation of graph neural networks on online social media platforms

The vast amount of data generated on social media platforms have made them a valuable source of information for businesses, governments and researchers. Social media data can provide insights into user behavior, preferences, and opinions. In this work, we address two important challenges in social media analytics. Predicting user engagement with online content has become a critical task for content creators to increase user engagement and reach larger audiences. Traditional user engagement prediction approaches rely solely on features derived from the user and content. However, a new class of deep learning methods based on graphs captures not only the content features but also the graph structure of social media networks. This thesis proposes a novel Graph Neural Network (GNN) approach to predict user interaction with tweets. The proposed approach combines the features of users, tweets and their engagement graphs. The tweet text features are extracted using pre-trained embeddings from language models, and a GNN layer is used to

The vast amount of data generated on social media platforms have made them a valuable source of information for businesses, governments and researchers. Social media data can provide insights into user behavior, preferences, and opinions. In this work, we address two important challenges in social media analytics. Predicting user engagement with online content has become a critical task for content creators to increase user engagement and reach larger audiences. Traditional user engagement prediction approaches rely solely on features derived from the user and content. However, a new class of deep learning methods based on graphs captures not only the content features but also the graph structure of social media networks. This thesis proposes a novel Graph Neural Network (GNN) approach to predict user interaction with tweets. The proposed approach combines the features of users, tweets and their engagement graphs. The tweet text features are extracted using pre-trained embeddings from language models, and a GNN layer is used to embed the user in a vector space. The GNN model then combines the features and graph structure to predict user engagement. The proposed approach achieves an accuracy value of 94.22% in classifying user interactions, including likes, retweets, replies, and quotes. Another major challenge in social media analysis is detecting and classifying social bot accounts. Social bots are automated accounts used to manipulate public opinion by spreading misinformation or generating fake interactions. Detecting social bots is critical to prevent their negative impact on public opinion and trust in social media. In this thesis, we classify social bots on Twitter by applying Graph Neural Networks. The proposed approach uses a combination of both the features of a node and an aggregation of the features of a node’s neighborhood to classify social bot accounts. Our final results indicate a 6% improvement in the area under the curve score in the final predictions through the utilization of GNN. Overall, our work highlights the importance of social media data and the potential of new methods such as GNNs to predict user engagement and detect social bots. These methods have important implications for improving the quality and reliability of information on social media platforms and mitigating the negative impact of social bots on public opinion and discourse.

