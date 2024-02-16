Schließen

Energy policies, agglomeration, and pollution

  • This chapter reviews the interplay of agglomeration and pollution as well as the effect of energy policies on pollution in an urban context. It starts by describing the effect of agglomeration on pollution. While this effect is theoretically ambiguous, empirical research tends to find that larger cities are more polluted, but per capita emissions fall with city size. The chapter discusses the implications for optimal city size. Conversely, urban pollution tends to discourage agglomeration if larger cities are more exposed to pollution. The chapter then considers various energy policies and their effect on urban pollution. Specifically, it looks at the effects of energy and transport policies as well as urban policies such as zoning.

Rainald Borck
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-57365-6_421-1
Handbook of labor, human resources and population economics
Klaus F. Zimmermann
2023/07/05
2023
2024/02/16
