Adressing current challenges of ecosystems in inovation and enterpreneuership

Nowadays, innovative and entrepreneurial activities and their actors are embedded in interdependent systems to drive joint value creation. Innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurial ecosystems have become established system-level concepts in management research to explain how value transpires between different actors and institutions in distinct contexts. Despite the popularity of the concepts, researchers have critiqued their theoretical depth, conceptual distinctiveness, as well as operationalization and measurement (Autio & Thomas, 2022; Klimas & Czakon, 2022). Furthermore, in light of current-day challenges, research has yet to address how context impacts innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems and their actors and elements (Wurth et al., 2022). The aim of this cumulative thesis is to provide a deeper understanding of the conceptualization, operationalization, and measurement of innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems and investigate how contextual factors can influence the overall ecosystem and its key actors. To this end,

Nowadays, innovative and entrepreneurial activities and their actors are embedded in interdependent systems to drive joint value creation. Innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurial ecosystems have become established system-level concepts in management research to explain how value transpires between different actors and institutions in distinct contexts. Despite the popularity of the concepts, researchers have critiqued their theoretical depth, conceptual distinctiveness, as well as operationalization and measurement (Autio & Thomas, 2022; Klimas & Czakon, 2022). Furthermore, in light of current-day challenges, research has yet to address how context impacts innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems and their actors and elements (Wurth et al., 2022). The aim of this cumulative thesis is to provide a deeper understanding of the conceptualization, operationalization, and measurement of innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems and investigate how contextual factors can influence the overall ecosystem and its key actors. To this end, bibliometric and empirical-qualitative methods, as well as narrative and systematic literature reviews, are employed. After introducing the research scope and key concepts in Chapter 1, a systematic literature review to operationalize and measure the concept of innovation ecosystems is conducted, and an integrative framework of its composition is introduced in Chapter 2. In Chapter 3, the innovation journal network is outlined by means of science mapping to determine current and emerging research areas characterizing innovation studies. In Chapters 4 and 5, the interplay between the temporal context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the spatial context of entrepreneurial ecosystems is assessed by focusing on the role of organizational resilience and affordances. The findings shed new light on the dynamics and boundaries of entrepreneurial ecosystems as they move between the spatial and digital realm. Building on this, an integrative framework of digital entrepreneurial ecosystems is presented in Chapter 6. The concluding Chapter 7 summarizes my thesis’s conceptual, theoretical, and empirical insights, highlighting implications, limitations, and promising future research avenues. The findings of this cumulative thesis contribute to the theoretical and conceptual advancement of ecosystems in innovation and entrepreneurship by providing insights into the measurement and operationalization of its elements. Furthermore, the results show that contextual factors, such as crisis events or institutional circumstances, influence innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems and their actors, calling for a more nuanced consideration of ecosystem configurations and dynamics. By drawing from the theory of affordances, the elements that actually afford value to the actors and how they shift between the physical and digital realm are portrayed. Based on these findings, this thesis introduces novel frameworks and conceptual advancements of the configurations and boundaries of innovation and (digital) entrepreneurial ecosystems, laying the foundation for a renewed understanding of how to design, orchestrate, and evaluate ecosystems today and in the future.

…