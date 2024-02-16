On relative ranks of the semigroup of orientation-preserving transformations on infinite chains
- In this paper, we determine the relative rank of the semigroup OP(X) of all orientation-preserving transformations on infinite chains modulo the semigroup O(X) of all order-preserving transformations.
|Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Jörg KoppitzGND
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557121501461
|1793-5571
|1793-7183
|Asian-European journal of mathematics
|World Scientific
|Singapore
|Article
|English
|2020/11/18
|2020
|2024/02/16
|Transformation semigroups on infinite chains; order-preserving; orientation-preserving transformations; relative rank; transformations
|14
|08
|2150146
|15
|DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD), European Commission [57442043]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert