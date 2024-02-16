Schließen

On relative ranks of the semigroup of orientation-preserving transformations on infinite chains

  • In this paper, we determine the relative rank of the semigroup OP(X) of all orientation-preserving transformations on infinite chains modulo the semigroup O(X) of all order-preserving transformations.

Author details:Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Jörg KoppitzGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557121501461
ISSN:1793-5571
ISSN:1793-7183
Title of parent work (English):Asian-European journal of mathematics
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/02/16
Tag:Transformation semigroups on infinite chains; order-preserving; orientation-preserving transformations; relative rank; transformations
Volume:14
Issue:08
Article number:2150146
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD), European Commission [57442043]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

